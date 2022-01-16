Dr. Babatunde Okewale: The Man Who Tamed the Odds, Adds Another Year

HighLife

Nigeria is blessed. There are so many geniuses and people of historic distinction that have popped out of the country, so it is difficult to stand out in any endeavour. But Babatunde Okewale, the man who straddles the medical field, the media, the social field, and the humanitarian field, has no problem being notable. As he added another year a few days ago, people were once again reminded that Nigeria has much to offer to the rest of the world.

The relatives and friends of Okewale took time out to celebrate him on his birthday, January 8. Amidst the celebratory cheers, news channels and blogs all over the country joined the train. It was a special day that was inadvertently dedicated to a special man. Of course, this was not altogether surprising. Okewale has spent a considerable amount of his life attempting to improve the lives of other people. It is only natural that others recognise this and return the gesture.

When one mentions Okewale, what comes to mind is fertility and women’s health. This is because of Okewale’s occupation as an obstetrician and gynaecologist. However, the fiery reputation that Okewale has earned among both noble and common people comes from his dedication to a vision: to see women able to conceive, bear, and take care of their children.

Following this dream, Okewale established St. Ives Clinic sometime in 1996. The clinic has long become something of a holy land for conception, thanks to Okewale’s many years of hard work. The records of his accomplishment on this front are enough to fill the Pacific, with the births of ‘miraculous’ babies numbering in their thousands.

Apart from his collared job, Okewale has also made a name for himself as the founder of WFM 91.7, the first radio station for women and families in Nigeria. Then there is his book, The Art of Making Babies, which continues to be a healthy read for many people. There is also his foundation through which he has shown himself to be a man of deep emotions, with compassion and empathy at the top of the list.

In fact, Okewale is worth celebrating everywhere. One could even say that this is how doctors should be.

