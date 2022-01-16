C & I Leasing Restates Commitment to Improved Service Delivery, Return on Investment

Kayode Tokede

C&I Leasing Plc has restated its commitment to explore new business opportunities, deepen marine business, fleet, and outsourcing to boost its revenue base and deliver improved returns investment.

The new Group Managing Director/CEO of the Company, Mr. Lenin Ugoji, who stated this over the weekend, disclosed that “C&I Leasing is quite a diversified business and they will be strengthening the company operation in the area of operational efficiency.”

According to him, “as a service business, it is all about delivering better value for the clients. We will be doing a lot in improving our technical proficiency and service delivery and also work on our public interaction, we are in a digital age.”

Ugoji said they intend to grow their core business of fleet management and outsourcing in looking out for opportunities that they have noticed in the market in the past years.

“COVID-19 has brought a changing dynamic in the way businesses are run and C&I is set to transit into tapping into that space,” he explained.

C & I Leasing recently announced Ugoji as GMD to replace Mr. Andrew Otike – Odibi, who served the organization for over two decades.

Ugoji who joined the organization as the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Group Managing Director in 2021, bringing with him a wealth of over 20 years’ experience in Commercial/Investment Banking, Leasing, and Asset Management.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alexander Mbakogu who was previously the Group Chief Financial Officer at C & I Leasing Plc, has also been appointed as the new Group Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Group Managing Director, while C&I Leasing confirmed the appointment of Mr. Okechukwu Nnake as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the organisation.

Speaking on these developments, the chairman, board of directors at C&I Leasing Plc, Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi, commended the achievements of Andrew, who he described as an exemplary leader. According to him, under Andrew’s leadership, we recorded continuous growth and sometimes exceeded shareholders’ expectations, we also commenced diversification into the non-asset-dependent services for our business units, which we shall continue to nurture and grow to meet the needs of our clients.

On the subject of new appointments, he emphasized his belief in the competence of Ugoji, Alexeandar and Okechukwu as valuable assets for the organisation’s future and assured all stakeholders of the board’s commitment to support them to exceed the expectations of both the stakeholders and communities served by the organization.

The C&I Leasing group of companies serves its clients through three divisions; Fleet Management, Outsourcing, and Marine Services with two subsidiaries in Ghana (Leasafric) and the United Arab Emirates (EPIC International FZE). The Company is listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX)

