Paul Mukairu, Now A Red

After several reports dating back to close to two years Nottingham Forest have confirmed Nigeria’s Paul Mukairu has finally joined the Reds from Antalyaspor

Nottingham Forest were initially considering a bid for 21-year-old Nigerian forward, Paul Mukairu in the summer of the 2022 but the Reds have now made a move for the youngster in the ongoing January transfer window, as they aim to finish in the Championship top six this season for a chance to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest agreed on a deal in principle with the winger, after the Nigerian was linked with a move to the City Ground back in the summer, with Dane Murphy thought to be a huge fan.

The 21-year-old who signed for Antalyaspor in 2021 made 19 appearances during 2021/22, scoring four goals for the Turkish top-flight outfit.

He returned from a loan spell with Anderlecht during the summer but for whatever reason, hasn’t quite settled. Now, it seems as though Forest will steal in and land the player.

The report claims that Forest will part with £1.8 million for the player. There will also be a clause included that sees Antalyaspor claim 20 per cent of any future sale.

Mukairu can play on either flank. He has also showcased his ability to operate through the middle as a centre forward this season.

Three of his goals have come from playing upfront. That level of versatility will suit the criteria for what Steve Cooper likes in his players.

Antalyaspor would welcome the funds to bolster their own squad. Now, it remains to be seen whether Forest will do a deal before the January transfer window closes.

Mukairu has been linked with Forest seemingly non-stop since the summer. The fact he’s started 14 times this season and become integral makes the current link somewhat strange.

Turkish reports aren’t typically the most reliable. This time, there is actually a Turkish team involved so at least this will spark interest among supporters.

If Forest can get Mukairu over the line, it could prove an exciting addition. At 21, he has bags of potential and his versatility would make him a useful addition.

Supporters will probably temper optimism right now. Until one of the top domestic journalists tweets something out, this could be more idle gossip from the continent.

Forest are ninth in the Championship table.

Ajansspor had earlier reported that Forest wanted to sign Mukairu from Antalyaspor in the summer of 2021 and made an offer £2 million for the Nigerian forward, but Turkish club Antalyaspor turned it down.

The Reds were trying to add forwards to their squad, as they aimed for better fortunes in front of goal.

Forest scored the third-lowest number of goals in the entire EFL last season and naturally, that saw the club target attackers.

Mukairu has previously been linked with Tottenham. Clearly, he has talent and it’s perhaps no surprise that Antalyaspor wanted to take a closer look at him.

The youngster does fit the profile of a Murphy signing down to the ground. He is young, has considerable resale value and wouldn’t cost the earth.

The tricky part of any deal could be that he’s currently featuring regularly in the Antalyaspor team and that muddies the water somewhat.

Mukairu can play in a number of positions and that does make him an attractive proposition. Having players that can adapt is a big aspect of Forest’s squad and the Nigerian fits that bill.

The youngster has a contract until 2024 in Turkey and it remains to be seen whether Forest will move in January.

Manchester City hero, Vincent Kompany is of the opinion that Mukairu could become an absolute star, possessing all the necessary attributes to become ‘special’.

“Paul has everything to become a special player,” said Kompany.

“I saw a player with 200 per cent enthusiasm for training. As if he had come to Anderlecht to let his family survive,” Kompany had said.

“Someone who works hard like him, who is so eager to help the team, must be rewarded. His goal is his reward.”

He plays with the name ‘Paul’ on the back of his shirt and with the number 12 on the upper back. The latter is a tribute to Thierry Henry, the great idol of Mukairu.

It is therefore no coincidence that the Nigerian on the football field sometimes reminds us of Henry, not through the same dose of quality, of course, but through a similar style.

Because Mukairu has a natural flair, a certain feast for the eyes that not all footballers have, just as Henry did in his days.

Furthermore, Mukairu proved to possess all the core qualities originally attributed to him. He is enthusiastic, goal-oriented, explosive and knows how to handle the ball.

Moreover, Mukairu is not afraid to do his defensive work in an energetic style.

