Nigeria vs Sudan Live on StarTimes as Nigerians Confident of Eagles Victory

After an impressive performance against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Nigerians now have high hopes in the Super Eagles and can’t wait to watch the next matches showing live and in HD on StarTimes.

The meeting between Nigeria and Sudan is scheduled for 5pm kick-off today at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in Yaounde. Viewers at home can watch live on the StarTimes World Football channel in high definition picture quality. Football fans can pay-per-day to enjoy the thrills at N200 for classic bouquet (antenna users) and N400 for super bouquet (dish users). Fans can also watch online via the StarTimes-ON mobile app which costs just N400 weekly for sport VIP subscription.

A win against Sudan today would qualify Nigeria into the knockout stage, with a game to spare.

Sudan, meanwhile, were lucky against Guinea Bissau in their opening game after their opponent missed a penalty.

Both countries have met 14 times, with Nigeria winning eight times, while Sudan won twice wins and four ended in draws.

Following their dominance in the victory over Egypt, the Super Eagles are now favourite to lift the Afcon title in Cameroon.

