Kwara Gov Swears-in New Cabinet Members

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has inaugurated five new cabinet members, charging them to key into the rebuilding efforts of the administration.

The new cabinet members inaugurated yesterday are: Abdulmaliq Bashir Mopelola Risikatullah (Women Affairs); George Olabode Towoju (Communications); Ibrahim Akaje (Housing); and Adamu Jamila Bake (Youth).

Barrister Sambo Murtala, recently announced the Special Adviser on Legal Matters, was also sworn-in.

In a statement issued in Ilorin signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye stated that the governor also moved three existing cabinet members to other ministries – a step he said was meant to improve service delivery to the people of the state.

He said “the rejig saw Olaitan Abosede Buraimoh moving from Communications to Environment, while Remilekun Banigbe now heads the newly created Budget and Planning.

“Formerly of Youth Development, Adenike Harriet Oshatimehin goes to the newly created Solid Minerals which evolved from the defunct bulky Ministry of Enterprise. Deborah Aremu stays in the now standalone Ministry of Social Development.

“The development means the state now has 20 ministries, with the old Ministry of Finance and Planning evolving into Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Budget and Planning respectively. The old Works has now been divided into Ministry of Works and Ministry of Housing respectively.

“Enterprise is now Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology and Ministry of Solid Minerals apiece.

“The old Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development is now Ministry of Women Affairs and Ministry of Social Development respectively.

The statement however said, “I congratulate you on your joining the Kwara State Executive Council. It is an opportunity for you to contribute your quota to the development of our state,” the governor said at the brief event.

“Your nomination underscores our efforts to deepen inclusion. Our decision to expand the ministries serves to break new grounds in terms of human capital and infrastructural development.

“While four new commissioners and a special adviser are coming on board today, we are at the same time moving some existing cabinet members to new areas. This is all tailored towards improved service delivery to the people of Kwara State.

“Notwithstanding the rising tempo of political activities in the New Year, we cannot waste a second in this four-year mandate. We should therefore remain focused in serving the Kwara public.

“Let me repeat that Kwara State is undergoing a rebuilding process. Prudence, discipline, team work, and sacrifice should remain our watchwords.”

