Katsina to Fund Security Committees to Tackle Terrorism

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State government has said it has concluded plans to fund the newly established three-tier security committees to efficiently and effectively tackle activities of terrorists in the state.

The state deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu, who disclosed this at a one-day security seminar held at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina, said funding the security committees would avert the security challenges.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari had inaugurated the three-tier security structures across the 34 local government areas of the state in accordance with the provision of the State Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2020 and reviewed in 2021.

The seminar was organised by the office of the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Security Matters, Ibrahim Katsina, with the theme: ‘Strategic Engagement with Relevant Stakeholders Towards Enhancing Campus Safety and Security in Katsina’.

Yakubu said: “The state local government law has been amended to provide the three-tier security committees and we are going to ensure that we fund these security committees this year to effectively do their work and reduce crimes.”

He, however, identified drug abuse as the bane of insecurity afflicting the state and the country in general, saying the root cause of most crimes in the country originated from the menace.

According to him, “The root of most of these crimes is the issue of drug abuse. So, we must revolve ways of dealing with drug abuse not only on our campuses but in the larger society.”

He reiterated that the seminar was an opportunity to engage critical stakeholders, students, academic and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions on how to develop and resolve strategies to ensure security within the state institutions.

Katsina said security personnel in the state were inadequate to properly checkmate security challenges.

He, therefore, called on residents to report suspicious movements and persons to relevant security agencies for prompt intervention.

