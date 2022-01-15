DStv, GOtv to Beam Live WWE Raw, Smackdown Thrillers

Fans of the WWE can brace for another thrilling week of action on SuperSport, with live airings of the NXT, SmackDown and Raw shows running from Wednesday 12 to Tuesday 18 January 2022.

The action begins on the morning of Wednesday 12 January with WWE NXT Episode 651. LA Knight has promised to put Grayson Waller in his place on the developmental brand after their recent comings together.

“Talk about the guy who did one halfway cool move at War Games, with help, and all of a sudden he thinks he’s special,” said Knight. “Somebody go find Grayson Waller, tell him I’m here or tell him to come and find me if I don’t find his a** first!”

Saturday 15 January brings Episode 1169 of WWE SmackDown. The Viking Raiders have been on a run of form lately and will be chomping at the bit to get a shot at the Tag Team titles on the blue brand.

“There is no person, there is no team safe in the entire land of SmackDown, because the Viking Raiders are here,” said Ivar.

Tuesday 18 January will feature Episode 1495 of WWE Raw. Bianca Belair believes she has closed the book on her rivalry with Doudrop and is now turning her attention to claiming some gold.

Belair said, “Doudrop has been focusing more on my career than hers,” said the ‘EST of WWE. “I’m not in her way, she’s in her own way. Now I’m gonna move on to new things… she told me to get to the back of the line, to earn my way back to the top and I’ve proved that. Now I’m coming for the Raw Women’s Championship. I’m a keep doing what I do!”

Meanwhile, GOtv viewers can also enjoy some world-class WWE action every Wednesday evening on SuperSport GOtv Select3, with a past Pay-Per-View (17:00), WWE 205 (21:00) and a documentary (21:30).

