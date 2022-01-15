Dele Momodu Denies Endorsing Tinubu’s Presidential Bid

Chairman of Ovation Group and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aare Dele Momodu, has refuted media reports claiming that he has endorsed All Progressives Congress Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has declared his presidential bid.

Reacting to a report in PM News, with the title: Dele Momodu, PDP Aspirant, Endorses Tinubu, the Ovation publisher in a statement Saturday night, berated Tinubu’s media handlers for being “so cheap, unimaginative and jejune in their campaigns.”

He wondered why the APC leader’s media handlers were not ashamed that several people had publicly denied endorsing Tinubu for the 2023 presidency because of their unfortunate desperation to sell him as the only APC candidate.

Momodu lamented that he was the latest victim of such false.endorsement claim.

He said: An article I wrote two years ago about Tinubu has suddenly become a fresh endorsement in 2022. What chicanery is this?”

Momodu asked Tinubu’s spin doctors to delete his name from their reckless and self seeking endorsements.

See Momodu’s full statement.

I’VE NOT ENDORSED TINUBU –

DELE MOMODU

In all honesty, I do not know who the media handlers of ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU are but I can reasonably confirm that they’ve been fumbling too much by being so cheap, unimaginative and jejune in their campaigns. Are they not ashamed that several people, including the respected DR AKINWUMI ADESINA of the African Development Bank, have publicly denied endorsing TINUBU for the 2023 Presidential election because of this unfortunate desperation to sell him as the only candidate of APC in 2023.

Now, I’m their latest victim. An article I wrote two years ago about TINUBU has suddenly become a fresh endorsement in 2022. What chicanery is this? While I have tremendous respect for ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU, his handlers have no right to engage in pure mischief by abusing our relationship. They’ve even made pamphlets of my article. But unknown to them, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since I wrote that article and I have my cogent reasons for not joining APC – PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’s divisiveness and the culpable silence of TINUBU and the Vice President PROFESSOR YEMI OSINBAJO in condoning his excesses and keeping mute in the face of barefaced tyranny.

Southern Leaders who crave to be President have failed to protect their own people from the blistering attacks they’ve endured under the Buhari government, most especially the people of the South East. The whole country is in turmoil and Northern Leaders have been more courageous in telling Buhari the blatant truth while ours have been so cowardly because of their insatiable propensity for power…

I have other reasons…

I earnestly ask the spin doctors to delete my name from their reckless and self seeking endorsements…

AARE DELE MOMODU

PDP PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

