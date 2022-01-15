Buhari Arrives Eagle Square for Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

The president, who came in at about 10.05 am in a black Limousine, was ushered into the arena by the guards parade led by Major M. A. Toriola.

On hand to receive President Buhari was the Commander of the Guards Brigade, Major-General Apiti Usman, alongside Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammed; Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor; service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba.

After mounting the dias for the National Anthem, the president, led by the Parade Commander, Major Damilola Aiyegbogun, thereafter inspected a parade mounted by a detachment of military as well as police personnel.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

