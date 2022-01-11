Ahmed Musa Wants AFCON Trophy as Parting Gift

Femi Solaja with agency report

Super Eagles’ Captain, Ahmed Musa, has said that this edition of AFCON could be his last, which makes it a special occasion for him.

The Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on Sunday, with 24 teams competing for the most prestigious title in the continent and the cracker this afternoon in Garoua is seen by pundits as the star match of all the opening group matches.

Musa, who’s wearing the Nigerian national team’s armband, in an interview with Egyptian publication, Kingfut.comsaid that the ongoing tournament is special to him and could be his last.

“I think this could be my last Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria,” Musa said.

“I explained the importance of this edition of AFCON to my teammates, and I told them winning the title is the only thing they can gift me, and they told me they are going for it,” revealed the Fatih Karamgumruk of Turkish lig winger

“My first tournament with Nigeria was the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where we successfully won the title, and my second appearance was in Egypt where we finished third.

Going into the tournament, the 29-year-old forward is the most capped player in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with 102 international appearances with Nigeria. Musa would have been attending his fifth AFCON in Cameroon had Eagles not failed to make the cut for the 2015 and 2017 editions.

After Nigeria’s tough opening game with Egypt, the next two matches should be easier for the Super Eagles with Sudan and Guinea Bissau considered to be of less threats.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

