Kaduna Public Schools Migrate to Four-Day Working Week

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Ministry of Education has directed public schools in the state to migrate to a four-day working week introduced by the state government, as the schools reopened on Monday for the 2021/2022 second academic session.

The Commissioner for Education, Halima Lawal, who gave the directive in a statement in Kaduna, also called on administrators and proprietors of public and private schools to sustain school-based security committees set up last term.

The state government, had in December 1, 2021, commenced the transition to a four-day working week for its workers.

The government had explained that the introduction of the four-day working week was “designed to boost productivity, improve work-life, balance and enable workers to have more time for their families, for rest and for agriculture”.

The commissioner said the 2021/2022 academic calendar would be adjusted to ensure coverage of the curriculum for the session.

She advised parents, guardians and students to comply with public health guidelines by adopting all protective measure against COVID-19.

The statement urged “administrators and proprietors of public and private schools and other learning centres, including Islamiyya and Madrasas to sustain school-based security committees set up last term and to continue ensuring safety of students in schools”.

According to Lawal, “The Safe School Learning Initiatives should be adhered to as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Members of the school security committee should ensure proper monitoring of security apparatus and prompt reporting of any security threats in their schools by calling the following numbers: 09034000060 or 08170189999″

