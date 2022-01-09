Top Celebrity Live Bands that Will Rock 2022

GLITZ Focus

An integral part of Nigerian parties is live bands. From familiar covers to roof-raising performances, they leave a refreshing taste on their diverse audience. With attention to their collective resilience, Adedayo Adejobi reviews the top live bands to rock Nigeria’s rich event circle in 2022

Shuga Band (Akinloye Tofowomo)

No matter how big the crowd is, Nigeria’s creme de la creme readily recognise the cool and polished Akiin Shuga and his band on stage, even in the dark. His shows are unpredictable, wild, consistent, and uniquely energetic. His foray into music has kept him atop the ladder as Nigeria’s most pivotal live musical band.

Despite the cancellations and anxiety over the new strain of Covid-19 and government regulations on large gatherings, the Shuga band took advantage of the situation to create three unique service offerings and packages with their darling Covid compact package showing adaptability in the face of the global pandemic. The band also adhered strictly to the six-metre mark spacing during performances. 2021 saw the band play quite a handful of Nigeria’s premium destination weddings across the United Kingdom and Morocco. With a water-tight strategic team run by professionals trained at Harvard and Berkeley College of Music, the band surpassed its monthly event projection from April to December, seeing the total average event hitting the roof by 25%. This success is likely to be replicated in 2022.

Veentage Band (Desmond Emokiniovo)

April 2021 dealt a huge blow to Desmond Emokiniovo. Not only did he lose his wife and partner in the business, Ejiro, the founding team members comprising three major lead singers and four instrumentalists left the Veentage band abruptly allegedly on the grounds that he didn’t honour the equal ownership agreement they had before leaving the once huge and highly successful Sharp band. The mass exodus was said to have been allegedly orchestrated by a former band leader who then went ahead to set up a now-parallel, but struggling-to-survive band known as Elixir. Like a phoenix, the tough and resilient Desmond bounced back stronger weeks after the musicians left him. He has since rejigged his operations and business model to mitigate further risks and has gotten on with playing A-List gigs, giving Nigerian elites great performances and value for money too. In 2022, the modern live band crooner is poised to surpass last year’s records.

Faith Band (Ayo Ajekigbe)

Ayo Ajekigbe’s band name suits aptly as it reflects the band’s velocity, craft and passion. In appearance, their signature white Dashiki, and Abeji Aja stands them out in the crowd. Judging by the enormity of work he puts in and the experience he brings to bear, Ajekigbe has no doubt stepped up his billing, clearly showing the full understanding of his weight in the social circle and the value he offers. In the heat of the pandemic, he revamped his ultra-modern Ikoyi studio facility. 2022 will see him achieving more feats.

Eboni Band (Godbless Ubeibifayen)

2021 was not just an eventful year for Eboni singer, Godbless Ubeibifayen. It was a year marked with breakthroughs as the band’s leader acquired some of the latest sound equipment. Since he made Lagos his base, fortune continues to smile on him. The father of three has also put some structure to his operations. The focused humour merchant has been a consistent and hard-working musician, raking in mouth-watering figures in billing and patronage. With bated breath, the live band scene awaits Godbless Ubeibifayen grand surprise in the new year.

SB Live (Seun Bankole)

This high-spirited singer, keyboardist, and band owner, Seun Bankole, is the reigning toast of the old and young party lovers. His gait, signature dreadlocks, vocal deftness and energy set him apart from the younger generation.

With his fame pushing past the shores of Nigeria, he’s become known for his long- tours across 12 states in the United States of America, London, and the tax-free Havens. He also upgraded his new studio with a live streaming component. The Mushin-bred singer’s story is one of grace and a great dose of hard work meets luck. Getting better at honing his craft, he believes he hasn’t scratched the surface yet.

Sharp Band (Anesi Ivharue)

In the days of yore, Anesi Ivharue made history and good fortunes as the toast of the high and mighty, shakers and movers of this country and even beyond. Having witnessed many mass exoduses of his musicians, the scars of that betrayal remain with him. Little wonder, he was filled with joy when the same team which left him abruptly eight years ago, dissolved on grounds of unhonoured agreements. In some quarters, he is believed to be the mastermind behind the dissolution, as the long-drawn battle between Anesi and his former band member who is now a major competition hasn’t been resolved, even after attempts by concerned stakeholders to resolve the impasse. For what it’s worth, Anesi and the Sharp band have devised a strategy to revamp the band, their music and more importantly keep their heads above the waters. With fresh female vocals, he is looking into the new year with optimism.

Cool Ice Band (Elijah Odiakose)

For Elijah Odiakose, passion for music precedes him. When he left Benin in 2015 and relocated to Lagos to set up his band, he knew what he wanted out of life. Seven years later, his band has grown; floated an entertainment company with a focus on music and events. Last year, Elijah staged a soiree to reward his loyal band members and management team. With his debut music album done and dusted, he would this year, release two videos before July.

Zigma Band (Maryanne Ogunnaike)

Call her the disruptor in the space and you wouldn’t be wrong. She plays select premium gigs. Her network is shivery, huge and impressive. Intelligent, fierce, stylish, and simple are attributes that define Maryanne Ogunnaike, a criminally underrated vocal powerhouse. While women in music have been outnumbered by their male counterparts in the past, Maryanne’s phenomenal presence on the scene makes it easy to look forward to the rise of other women in the music industry. With her theatrical live performances, she has silenced critics with her fiery brand of music. Leaving her lofty corporate career, her passion speaks to the power of focus, rising prominence, and significant success within a short time. Her disruptive tinge makes her the band to watch out for this year.

The Icon Band (Ludare Olateju)

Not many people in his space do Juju the way he does it. He has brought style, class and a great deal of panache to what was hitherto termed local music. With his refined sound and exciting branding, Ludare is the face of the new generation of Juju music. 2021 saw him honour the legacy of his late father, the great Juju music Icon Emperor Wale Olateju, Sabada King, by completing a brand new music studio called 16 Octave at Ipaja. Looking at his professional pedigree in advertising and communication across the world’s biggest agencies and brand; and his musical heritage, he sure lives well to the billing, the enviable life of a Corporate Executive in the weekday at the office and a charmer propagating Juju music on stage by the weekend. Through his laser vision, he is extending his reach to a wider audience this year.

The Coded Vibes Band- Adebiyi Olanrewaju

This very young and inspiring showcase is a band to watch out for in the live band space this year. Adebiyi’ Olanrewaju and the Coded Vibes Band. After over a decade of experience as a music producer and performing as a bass guitarist to notable musicians like the delectable stallion, Onyeka Onwenu, Tosin Martins, Bouqui, Reekado Banks, Di’ja and Dr Sid amongst others, he set up the Coded Vibes band in seven years to create a unique sound. The Coded Vibes Band is blessed with amazing singers and experienced musicians, presently performs alongside Nigeria’s Afro-house queen Niniola, for all live events. Being a youthful band its energy is contagious. 2021 was a defining moment for the band. Leveraging the power of the internet, Covid-19 pandemic, social media and the bands unique strength of performing classics, Adebiyi Olanrewaju and the Coded Vibes Band began their virtual show tagged ‘old Skool Affairs’ which has over time gathered a huge following. The network engineer turned musician who is passionate about youth development has vowed to take on the music space this year. Watch out!!!

