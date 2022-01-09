Lagos Hands over Glover Hall to Olu Jacobs

Kayode Tokede

The Lagos State Government has handed over the management of Glover Memorial Hall to Lufodo, a theatre and film producing company founded by Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva recently.

Built-in 1887, Glover Memorial Hall (GMH) is a heritage building for theatre and performing arts in Lagos.

After a rigorous bidding process for the concession to manage GMH, Lufodo won and on Thursday, Commissioner of Tourism, Arts & Culture Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf along with the Permanent Secretary Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi and Director of Theatre, Mr Odusote handed over the management of the Hall to Lufodo.

Speaking at the event, Silva thanked the state government for their trust in Lufodo and assured them that their trust has not and will not be misplaced.

Ifeoma Monye, a partner at Ciuci Consulting, said the handover “is symbolic and shows that Lagos State is interested in the development of the performing arts industry.”

With more public-private partnerships, according to Monye, there is no limit to the growth that the great state and nation will experience.

Lufodo in partnership with Ciuci Consulting- a leading consulting and operations management firm will be managing GMH for the next 5 years.

This partnership will have both Joke Silva and Ifeoma Monye as co-CEOs. Joke Silva is in charge of artistic direction and Ifeoma Monye operations.

Also, a new board has been established with Mr. Gbenga Oyebode as the Chairman. The board members include Chief Taiwo Taiwo, Ms. Joke Silva, Dr. Tony Rapu, Mr. Soji Jacobs, Mrs Ifeoma Monye and Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

