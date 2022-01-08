Gunmen Kidnap Retired Deputy Comptroller of Customs

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About seven gunmen yesterday abducted a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service in Obate Village in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

THISDAY checks revealed that the incidents happened yesterday morning when the senior retired customs officer was at his farm.

It was gathered that the gunmen were said to be armed with AK-47 and invaded the farm and kidnapped the retired senior customs officer.

The gunmen it was further learnt were said to have trekked to the farm and took the man away by trekking through the bush.

Sources close to the residents of the area told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the suspected kidnappers escaped through the bushes linked to Ogele Village, Pampo Village, Arowosaye Village and the main road linked to Afon Village in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

The residents of the area called on security personnel to assist in the rescue of the victim. They solicited for security men, including army, soldiers, police men, vigilance team to ambush these “aforementioned routes between this night and the day break”

Confirming the development, the state Police Command, through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that serious efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnap victim.

“The Kwara State Police Command under the leadership of Mr. Tuesday Assayomo has deployed relevant assets, both human and material, for the rescue of one Mohammed Zarma ‘Male’ a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, who was kidnapped on his farm located at Oke Jia, Egbejila at about 1730hrs of 6/1/2022 by some unknown gunmen speaking a particular Nigerian language.

“On the visit to the scene after the incident by the Command’s operatives, four empty shells of expended ammunition were recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc+ wishes to assure the family of the victim and indeed the general public that no effort would be spared in getting the victim rescued unhurt and possibly arrest the perpetrators of the crime, please.”

