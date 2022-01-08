Bankole: Fashion is a Way of Life

Tosin Clegg

Oluwagbemisola Bankole is the Creative Director of Labisi Adrian, one of Nigeria’s emerging fashion brands. With about half a decade in the industry, she has been able to craft out a hold for herself with her ever rich creative ideas, statement making pieces and excellence.

Speaking about her journey into fashion, she said, “I have always loved fashion right from my teenage years. And I always saw myself illustrating designs for different outfits, so as time passed by I decided I would love to own a fashion brand and I made sure that dream came through.

“Fashion is a way of life for me, it’s an art. It’s an expression of how you feel and how you want people to see you. My brand is here to solve the problems of people.

And those who have illustrative ideas of how they would love to look like in each outfit they wear as our main aim is to create clothes for different women of different styles, class and culture. Fashion is very important in our everyday life because, you can never go around without wearing an outfit or a fashionable item.

It’s something that is already a part of us and would continue to live with us. Fashion is important because it helps us to communicate with people around us using our dressing and how fashionable we are.”

Bankole’s brand appeals to age 18 and above in both slender and plus sizes. With believe in quality and not quantity and also aiming to be recognized both home and abroad. As for aspiration, she said, “I love to see the likes of Tiwa Savage, Sharon Ooja and Inidima Okojie wear my pieces and this is because each one of them has a unique taste of fashion, and I love how they combine outfits. Their fashion sense for me is top notch and they could literally fit into any designs or outfits.”

