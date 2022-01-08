A’Ibom NDLEA Arrests 272 Suspects in 2021

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Akwa Ibom State in the year that just ended arrested 272 drug suspects and seized 339.818kg of hard drugs.

The State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Obot Bassey, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Uyo yesterday on the activities of the agency last year.

The suspects, he said, comprised 233 males and 39 females, while the hard drugs seized were 311.2477kg of cannabis sativa, 1.2581kg of cocaine, 0.2882kg heroin, 0.0545kg of meth and 26.970kg of psychotropic substance.

She hinted that the command also convicted 39 persons made up of 37 males and two females with the maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment.

“Of spectacular note was the seizure of 1.2kg of cocaine in Akwa Ibom State being the highest seizure in 18 years.

“The hard drug prevalent in the state is cannabis sativa, locally referred to as “ikongekpo’. There are also cases of the abuse of psychotropic substances such as tramadol, diazepam, codeine, rohypnol, exol 5 among others,” she said.

The NDLEA warned that the ingestion of these drugs increases the amount of chemical known as dopamine in the brain which distorts reality, gives poor judgment and can even result in mental illness.

Bassey explained that crystal meth addiction in particular was the most difficult to treat, that it causes irregular heartbeats, irregular body temperature, violent behavior and even death.

The commander said that the agency would continue to ensure that the state is free from hard drugs and warned drug addicts to desist from such acts, as the command will not spare anyone caught.

