Wike Donates N30m to Families of Slain Police Officers in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has donated N30million to the families of three police officers of the state Police Command who were killed while on duty in the state in November last year.

The late officers, Inspectors Isaac Isodje, Saviour Udeh, and Ebenezer Edward, who were deployed to the Diobu Division of the state Command, were shot dead by armed men while on a stop-and-search duty in Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the governor yesterday to families of the slain officers, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, said the gesture was the governor’s demonstration of his commitment to ensuring that the families of policemen who lost their lives in the cause of serving the state are not left in misery.

Nsirim said: “This is a token of love from Governor Wike to the families. Though money cannot replace a life, it is a way of showing love to all officers and men who serve in Rivers State, as the state government will always be behind them no matter the situation they find themselves.

“So, the amount here is a token of love from the governor, as a man who has the milk of human kindness and compassion, to cushion the impact of this great loss.”

Nsirim said the governor recognises the value of service the police render to the state.

He conveyed the condolences of Wike to the state Police Command and the bereaved families, and prayed to God to grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss.

While responding, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Eboka Friday, described the governor’s gesture to the families of the fallen officers as an uncommon and an encouragement to public officers in the country.

He expressed the gratitude of the Police Command to the governor whom he said kept to his promise after he hinted him about the death of the officers.

The state police boss recalled that two of the officers were killed while carrying out a stop-and-search operation in the Diobu area of the state capital on November 2, 2021, while the third officer was killed on November 9, 2021, while on an operation to apprehend the killers of the two officers.

Also, responding on behalf of the recipients, Mr. Isaac Okeoghene, son of one of the deceased, thanked Governor Wike for the gesture, and prayed that God will reward him in due time.

