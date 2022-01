Tinubu, Wife Mourn Adediran

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu have expressed shock and sadness over the death of Rt. Hon. Adetoun Adediran, the first female Deputy Speaker in the annals of Lagos State House of Assembly (1999 to 2003).

According to the Tinubus, the news of Adeniran’s demise, coming when we are still savouring the euphoria of the New Year makes it particularly painful and devastating.

“It is saddening that Adetoun left when Lagos and Nigeria still required her patriotic zeal, commitment and diligence in galvanizing more female participation in political affairs and leadership. Her death signifies a major depletion of the already-inadequate presence of women in politics. As the first Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Hon. Adediran discharged her duties and responsibilities with passion, integrity, confidence and fidelity not only to the legislative work but also to the cause of Lagos and the common good,” they said in a statement yesterday.

According to them, as a notable party woman leader, she was a role model and mentor to many young women who because of her discovered and honed their passions for public service.

“ Her tenure as Chairman of the Lagos Building Investment Company cannot be forgotten because of her remarkable contributions to that organization. She was also a key member of Governing Councils for Lagos State-owned tertiary institutions. One of her lasting achievements was her resolute fight for female equity in politics, particularly in the Lagos Central Senatorial District.

Our deepest condolences to her husband, children, and immediate family members. They should take solace in the fact that their departed wife, mother, and sibling lived a life that positively impacted not just her immediate family and community, but also the people of Surulere, Lagos Central Senatorial District and Lagos State as a whole.We pray that Almighty God grant her soul perfect rest and give all of us the fortitude to bear this painful exit of a shining star,” they said.

