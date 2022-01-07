Lagos, Rivers, Oyo, Kwara Top EFCC’s 2,220 Convictions in 2021

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Lagos, Rivers, Oyo and Kwara States topped the list of 2,220 convictions secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2021.

The figure emerged from a review of the commission’s performance in 2021.

A conviction trend analysis from 2016 to 2021 obtained from the commission showed that the anti-graft agency secured 190 convictions in 2016.

The trend, however, dipped in 2017 to 189.

However, it rose to 312 in 2018 and peaked at a total of 1,280 convictions in 2019, before dropping again to 976 in 2020.

But, in 2021, it rose sharply to 2,220, even as 34 suspects were discharged.

The report showed that the commission lost 34 cases within the period under review.

A breakdown of the zonal distribution of convictions showed that the commission secured 481 convictions in Lagos State zonal command while it recorded 330 in Rivers and 324 in Oyo State. Others included Enugu – 173; Benin – 170; Kwara – 137; Kano -121; Akwa Ibom – 142; FCT Command – 140; EFCC Headquarters – 94.

Furthermore, the anti-graft agency secured 64 convictions in Kaduna, 58 in Gombe, 38 in Sokoto, 26 in Borno and 22 in Benue.

The agency explained: “The convictions secured by the Commission in 2021 is the highest by the EFCC Since inception. Before 2021, the highest record of conviction by the commission was secured in 2019 with 1280 convictions. The 2,220 record of 2021 is a 127.5 per cent improvement over the 2019 record.

“Interestingly too, the 2,220 record represents a 98.49 per cent success rate in prosecution as the commission lost only 34 cases during this period.”

Commenting on the performance, the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, commended the personnel of the commission for their industry and dedication despite the challenges of criminal prosecution in court.

He assured that the EFCC would continue to motivate all categories of staff for greater efficiency through capacity development and other incentives.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

