FG Lauds Progress in Dry Season Wheat Farming in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The federal government, through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), has expressed satisfaction with the level of progress made so far in the dry season wheat production in Gombe State.

The position was made known by the Head of NALDA Inspection team, Alhaji Umar Yuguda, during assessment visit to the100 hectares dry season farming site in Papa area of Nafada Local Government Area yesterday.

NALDA in collaboration with the Gombe State Government has embarked on dry season wheat cultivation on 200 hectares of land in Papa and Dogon Ruwa areas of Nafada and Kaltungo Local Government Areas respectively.

The programme is aimed at creating jobs, filling deficit in the demand of wheat and boosting the economy as encapsulated in President Muhammadu Buhari’s Agricultural Transformation Agenda (ATA).

The NALDA representative said: “Gombe State was selected among the nine pilot states to kick-start the programme owing to the enormous agricultural potential in the state and the commitment of the state government under Governor Muhammadu Yahaya towards revamping the state agriculture sector.”

On the purpose of their visit, Yuguda said: “We are in Gombe to assess the level of progress made so far in wheat production-the programme which was inaugurated by Yahaya about a month ago in Dogon Ruwa.

“We are very much satisfied with the level of progress made so far. The state government and of course the farmers are doing a great job.”

He then assured the state government and the farmers of NALDA’s continued support and interventions in the agricultural value chain to stimulate the economy and create wealth for the state and the country at large.

In his response, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Hon. Muhammad Gettado, said: “Gombe State Government in collaboration with NALDA supported more than 200 farmers with all the needed inputs for the success of the programme in Papa alone.

“The state government under Governor Yahaya will continue to collaborate with NALDA and any development partner that can help us unlock our potential and improve the well-being of our people.”

Appreciating the gesture, the Deputy Chairman, Nafada Local Government Area said they are grateful to the governor and the NALDA officials for finding their area worthy, adding that thousands of households will benefit from the programme.

