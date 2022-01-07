Enough of Old Men in Aso Rock

By Eddy Odivwri

Few years back, the National Assemble passed a bill called Not Too Young To Run. It was meant to create access to the youths who are interested in political governance. The crusade for youth integration had been strong and the youths were indeed feeling left out and even shut out in the governing process in Nigeria. The Political elite populated by older men had to acquiesce. That was the end point of the concession they made. The electoral process was merely liberalized. It did not guaranty that younger folks will assume power. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) appeared to have been in cahoots. All kinds of political parties were formed. Many merely existed only in INEC’s list of political parties. It was just to give room for the anxious youths to fill in the gaps. Both INEC and political watchers knew the ‘new comer parties” were merely there to fulfill all righteousness. Having failed to achieve the full essence of the intent of the Bill, we must now move from Not Too Young To Run, to Not Too Young To Rule.

The first proof of readiness, sadly, was/is essentially in the financial war chest of those seeking office. Most of the young men and women angling for one office or the other are either people frustrated in the congested labour market or those struggling to stay afloat in the Nigerian economy. How are such persons thus expected to raise the huge funds usually required to undertake the electoral process in Nigeria? Thus, they set out to fail. Or at best, rank as one of the “also-rans’. And that is where it ends. The show is yet in the bosom of the old and crafty politicians. These are the people who warehouse the nation’s funds. They are the ones who half-heartedly did the contract projects of the previous years, or those who outrightly “looted” the treasury in the name of one executing one contract or the other, but actually did not do any thing, yet got all the money so allocated and even more. Little wonder some projects are reoccurring decimals in the nation’s annual budget. Many of them are those in the National Assembly, who seem to have perfected the art of “Budget Padding’, under the auspices of “constituency projects” . Mr President knows and grumbles about it, but wrings his hands in helplessness. The game will continue. The rich will get richer while the poor gets even poorer.

For too long, the old folks have called the shots and dictated the tune in our body politick. They wear the tag of “experienced politician”. They have both the craft and the cash. But pray, of what benefit has the experience been to the Nigerian state? Where has the experience taken us as a people? Sixty-two years of independence has not taken us so far into development and progress. We are still tottering, begging and borrowing . And the old folks hold on to the power nexus of the country. Some old politicians are filled with the twin vice of greed and graft. That explains why all the trillions of Naira that are budgeted every year make little or no impact in the overall state of the Nigerian economy.

Beside the so-called experience of old politicians which has neither helped nor grown us as a nation, the other drawback of old politicians is that they have become the natural victims of the Law of diminishing return.

At 65 or so, the verve and vibes of a normal human being is already on the decline. The energy level is already tampered with weakness. The same goes for even the mental alertness. People with underlying sicknesses would have commenced the battling and management of such ailments. No matter how agile or packaged the person is, these natural consequences would already be taking a toll on the man or woman.

At almost 80 now, it is no surprise that even President Muhammadu Buhari is struggling to keep pace with the demands of his office which are understandably enormous. Forgetfulness and even memory loss are all attributes of ageing. Age is a natural slowing factor.

Nigeria does not need an old man in Aso Rock anymore. The inherent burden and distraction of old age are too grave to be associated with the office of the Nigerian president, the chief Task Master of Nigeria.

All those struggling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari who are sixty-five and above should please retire and free the space for younger Nigerians. Let them really become senior citizens who can provide guide and direction from behind the scene.

Already, some of the persons jostling for the presidency in 2023 have been associated with terrible and manifest ailments which they have been struggling to manage. Some of those who have indicated interest are clearly above 70, even though they claim to be some years younger. But you cannot cheat nature. The signs of old age and the associated characteristics are already there for everyone to see.

In a country where the demography of the youthful population is up to 65 percent of the entire population, it is disingenuous to keep allowing the older breeds to keep running the affairs of the nation. Not only have we not seen commensurate development in the country, they little spare a thought for the youths, whom they claim are the future of Nigeria. The youths must rise up and affirm that the famed far-away sighted future is now.

Apart from the United States of America which has a 79 year old Joe Biden in office (the oldest American to ever get elected as President), most world leaders have stepped down from the gerontocratic brackets to younger folks. France’s Emmanuel Macron is 44years. Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is 57. The Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison is 53. Even the newly elected German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz is 63. It is only in Africa that we still have old men being fanatical in holding on to power. We must not all adopt the Zimbabwean model of Robert Mugabe. Thankfully, the recent election of Chilean President, produced the 35 year old Sebastian Pinera. That is in Africa. It is a pointer of where we should be heading as a country.

Nigerian electorate should shun the old folks. They have not proven helpful to the Nigerian problems. Sometimes, they are even the problems themselves. They resist change and are utmostly selfish and short-sighted. Let the younger folks file out. Not just to swell the number, or bear the tag of one of the also-rans, but with a strong determination to win. They are a pack of energy and ideas. That is why I was excited at the daring declaration of 38-year old Mrs Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, during the week, for the Nigerian president come 2023. She should shop for a political party platform as independent candidature has no place in the nation’s constitution.

One of the spin-offs of the #EndSARS protest of 2020 is the demand for the access of the Nigerian youths to the power orbit of the nation.

Interestingly, there are some serving ministers in the Buhari administration, as well as some serving governors, who are verily qualified and are still blessed with the zeal and zest of youths. If old men have been leading us and we cannot readily see their development and progress Impact, it only makes sense that we give chance to the youths. Let the old folks step back, even with their bullion loads of cash.

Who is the Megida of Magodo?

By Eddy Odivwri

The claim of Chief Security Officer usually associated with the office of state governors was put to test last Tuesday when Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, was respectfully disobeyed by a Police officer—a CSP. The CSP had led a team of policemen from Abuja to seize the gates of Magodo estate Phase 2, in Lagos, allegedly in pursuit of a 2012 Supreme court judgement which ruled that the land in the estate belonged to Shangisha Landlords. The case had lasted for 28 years.

The residents of the estate were agitated that the policemen had besieged their estate. Tension was building and was sure to spill into some chaos. Gov Sanwo-olu had to personally intervene by visiting the estate. His effort to dismantle the police siege was resisted by the CSP who refused to co-operate with the Governor. The Lagos State police command was not aware of the police invasion. He refused to call his superior, on whose orders he allegedly led the team of policemen to Lagos, he refused to say the number of policemen on the operation, he just refused to bulge, even though he bowed several times in deference to the governor’s office and status.

Gov Sanwo-Olu was visibly frustrated and embarrassed, as he seemed helpless. He managed to create some redeeming interlude when he offered to step aside to make some calls to the Inspector General of Police, and promised to return in five minutes.

He eventually did and called for a meeting in his office the next day , with all parties and stakeholders in the dispute.

Already, the South West governors, led by Senator Rotimi Akeredolu have issued a statement condemning the raw effrontery of a CSP to disobey a serving governor, in his own state. This gives verve to the clamour for state police. In fact, some have blamed Gov Sanwo-Olu for not inviting the Yoruba security outfit, Amotekun, to dislodge the invading federal police team. That would have led to a clash, no doubt. So, the question arises: who really is the Chief Security Officer in a state? Is it the governor or some amorphous persons outside the state?

How could an operation that bothered on the security of some residents of a state be carried out externally without the knowledge, input and permission of the sitting governor? What kind of system is that? It was a clear affront on constituted authority and highly disrespectful of the office of the governor of Lagos State. The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who seemed to have commissioned the operation has explained that he was merely pursuing the enforcement of law and order in pursuit of a court judgement.

The AGF, once again, has failed to apply wisdom and diplomacy in the execution of law. Law is made for man and not man for law. He is rumoured to be eyeing the governorship of his native kebbi State. How would Malami feel, when a section of his state is invaded by federal forces outside the state without his knowledge?

Okadigbo Bounces Back…

By Eddy Odivwri

Senator Margery Okadigbo, the wife of my late boss and friend, Dr Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo seized the headlines last Wednesday when she got appointed as the Board Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). It was like a return from Siberia. Her appointment by President Mohammadu Buhari displaces Senator Ifeanyi Ararume who was actually appointed last September.

Mrs Okadigbo, beside representing Anambra north senatorial district in the Senate between 2012 and 2015, was not just the wife of former fiery Senate President, Dr Okadigbo, the Oyi of Oyi, she was indeed the wife of Buhari’s running mate in 2003, under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). According to the late Okadigbo, accepting to run with Buhari was the shortest way the Igbo man can ever become a President in Nigeria. The duo of Buhari and Okadigbo had contested against the then President Olusegun Obasanjo and his Vice, Atiku Abubakar. Okadigbo was a vibrant and colourful senate president who understood the fine threadings of the legislature.

Obasanjo had manipulated the then vulnerable senate to impeach Dr Okadigbo as senate president, a day after he (Obasanjo) had danced with this same Margery at the commissioning of the Apo Mansion, the official residence of Chuba Okadigbo as the Senate President.

Okadigbo is believed to have died from inhaling some substances sprayed at him and others by policemen at a presidential political campaign rally in Kaduna in 2003.

His widow, Margery had contested and won the Anambra north senatorial district election. But ever since she left the senate in 2015, she had remained quiet, unseen and unheard.

But last Wednesday, President Buhari appointed her the Board Chairman of the NNPC, most likely in recompence for the support and loyalty of her husband, Chuba, gave at the time.

I congratulate Madam Margery Okadigbo on her appointment and wish her success in her service to her fatherland.

