Lack of Toilet Threatens Human Health System, Contaminates Water Resources, Says Harpic

Ayodeji Ake

Nigeria’s leading toilet cleaning brand, Harpic, manufactured by Reckitt, has said lack of toilet in a home is a threat to human health system.

Speaking recently at the World Toilet Day event held recently in Lagos, in partnership with the Federal Ministries of Water Resources and Environment and the Lagos State Ministry of Environment, Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Mr. Tanzim Rezwan, noted that poor sanitation contaminates drinking water resources, which may invite diseases.

He said: “When some people in a community do not have safe toilets, everyone’s health is threatened.

“Poor sanitation contaminates drinking-water sources, rivers, beaches, and food crops, spreading deadly diseases among the wider population.

“It has been said that eliminating open defecation can be done by changing social behaviour and building basic and well-managed sanitation systems in poor communities.

“Over the years, Harpic has been a champion in providing access to hygienic sanitation solutions in Nigeria, and it is the reason our communication has been on education on the importance of toilet hygiene and sanitation to drive behavioural change. ‘

The annual event was commemorated with the refurbishment of five public toilets which were donated to different communities in Lagos State.

Speaking at the 2021 World Toilet Day commemoration event in Abuja in collaboration with Reckitt and other key stakeholders, the Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Engr. Hassan Musa commended the effort of the private sector in the provision of toilet facilities across the country.

He challenged them to do more in order to prevent diseases that come with open defecation.

Also in his keynote address, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Sulaimon Hussein Adamu highlighted the progress recorded so far in the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign’, appreciated development partners and asked them to continue to strengthen the collaboration with the government to ensure Nigeria is Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2025 or before.

Also speaking in his address during the world toilet day and toilet commissioning event in Lagos, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, represented by the Special Adviser, Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, applauded Reckitt for its continued collaboration with the state.

“As we commemorate this day, I want to thank our main sponsor, Reckitt for its continued collaboration with the state government on this annual event and also other partners for their support,” He said.

