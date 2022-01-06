Buhari: Nigeria to Assist Mali Return to Democratic Rule in Line with ECOWAS Requirements

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s readiness to assist Mali to return to democratic governance in line with the requirements of the sub regional body, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking on Thursday at the State House while responding to a comprehensive briefing from

a Special Envoy from the Transitional President of Mali, Col. Assimi Goita, the President Buhari said nobody could love Mali more than Malians themselves, counselling that everyone should work within the tenets of ECOWAS, in order to restore constitutional order to the West African country at the shortest possible time.

He said: “Nigeria will work within ECOWAS limitations to assist Mali. Every country has its issues. We fought our own Civil War before, so we may not know the totality of the internal politics of each country. But we will make as much sacrifice as we can for Mali, within ECOWAS requirements.

“I am pleased you have briefed the ECOWAS Chairman too.”

Mali’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Col. Abdoulaye Maiga, who led the team, had earlier briefed President Buhari on conclusions from the National Conference on State Rebuilding, held in Bamako, December 27-30, 2021.

The special envoy expressed gratitude to Nigeria for its support in terms of bilateral relations, and for the help rendered to the ECOWAS Mediation Team led by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Maiga, the vision of Col. Goita was a speedy return to democracy, adding that Mali wants to review laws guiding elections “and professionalize the process”.

