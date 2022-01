Sanwo-Olu Promises to Complete Rail Projects, Imota Rice Mill, Commence Fourth Mainland Bridge in 2022

*Adeboye, Tinubu, others attend Lagos thanksgiving service

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday assured Lagosians that 2022 would be a year of consolidation, promising that his administration would complete some of the landmark projects that the state had embarked on.

Specifically, Sanwo-Olu said his administration would complete the Imota Rice Mill, the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects, 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and other ongoing iconic projects in the State.

He said his administration was committed to complete ongoing projects, ensure the rule of law, transform the state into a 21st century economy and significantly advance his government’s journey towards the Greater Lagos of the collective desire of the people.

Speaking at the 2022 Lagos State New Year thanksgiving service with the theme: ‘Songs of Thanksgiving’ held at Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said 2022 would witness remarkable development on various fronts. These, he listed to include infrastructure, technology, health, education, security, among others, all of which he said would translate to significant improvement in the quality of life of all Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu said the annual special thanksgiving underscored the importance to praise God for grace despite the COVID-19 pandemic, economic meltdown, among others and committing the plans of the State into God’s hands.

He said: “This New Year 2022 is a special year for us as an administration, because it will be the final full year of the four-year mandate you gave us in 2019.

“By the special Grace of God, the vision of having the largest Rice Mill in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world will become a reality this year.

“Also, this year 2022 will witness a milestone achievement in the rail transportation system in our State, as we expect the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects to commence commercial operations between the last quarter of this year and first quarter of 2023.

“Equally, construction work on the 37km 4th Mainland Bridge —which will be a circular link road and the longest in Africa — and the Opebi-Ojota link bridge will commence this year.”

The governor added: “2022 will also witness, by the special Grace of God, the completion of the ongoing reconstruction work on the 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, the 10km Lekki Regional Road, and the section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway that the Lagos State Government is constructing with the permission of the Federal Government. These are just a handful of the projects that will be completed or advanced this year.”

Sanwo-Olu also enjoined everyone in Lagos State to continue to adhere to and comply strictly with the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines for safety in this 4th wave of the pandemic.

“I also encourage all to take their vaccines and booster shots without delay. We have seen first-hand how vaccination has helped minimize the impact of the 4th wave, compared to previous ones,” he added.

In his sermon, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, who used Psalms 150:6 as reference point, charged people to cultivate the habits of appreciating God, noting that people have reasons to praise God.

Adeboye, who was accompanied by his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, prayed for Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State and Nigeria.

Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, thanked God for witnessing another year, saying the administration is living no stone unturned at ensuring the security and safety of lives and property of Lagosians.

The Thanksgiving Service which featured hymns, praise and worship, Bible readings and prayers was also attended by All Progressives Congress (APC), National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Mudashiru Obasa; First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and his wife, Abimbola; Senators Adeola Solomon and Tokunbo Abiru; former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Otunba Femi Pedro and Princess Sarah Sosan, members of the State Executive Council, former and serving government officials, traditional rulers and religious leaders among others.

