Bandits Kill Seven, Abduct 20 in Multiple Attacks on Kaduna Communities

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Seven people were killed while over 20 others were reportedly abducted in multiple attacks on three communities in Kaduna state.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed the killings in a statement yesterday.

His statement was however silent on the reported abduction of over 20 people in Anguwan Zallah- Udawa, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the bandits invaded the community at about 12 midnight, killing one person while over 20 people, mostly women and children were abducted.

Aruwan confirmed the killing of one person during the attack on the community.

The statement said bandits also attacked Karewa village, Igabi LGA, killing four people, injuring one other.

The commissioner said the attacks were reported to the state government by security agencies.

He said those killed in the village included: Lado Shuaibu, Usman Haruna, Ayuba Muntari and Jafar Abdullahi, adding that one Mallam Mamuda was injured.

Aruwan said the bandits carted away some motorcycles and foodstuffs from the community.

He said bandits also invaded Sabon Garin Ungwar Dalha, Igabi LGA and killed one Hadiza Mohammed, a housewife.

The commissioner said, “the bandits broke into some homes, all the while shooting into the air.”

The statement revealed further that in another incident, bandits attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA, killing one Joshua Kawu.

Aruwan said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with deep sadness, and conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the citizens who were killed in the attacks.

“He wished the injured person a speedy recovery as he commiserated with the attacked communities.

“Security agencies have sustained and intensified patrols in both general areas.”

