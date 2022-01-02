Still Earth Boss, Oyinda Adeyemi Bags Another Award

HighLife

A genius cannot be kept hidden for too long. Like talent and skill, a genius overrules the trivial customs of time and chance and gradually reveals itself. Such is the narrative of Oyindamola Lami Adeyemi, the Group Managing Director at Still Earth Holdings. Having combined her talents with diligence, the fascinatingly brilliant boss lady has shown herself to be at the peak of the industry in Nigeria. What better evidence of this fact than her having won Business Day Newspaper’s Nigeria Business Leadership Awards 2021?

Adeyemi, being one of the handfuls of bold industry leaders, has climbed the steps of business management and leadership in Nigeria to reach the top. Thus, it is not altogether surprising that these credit-granting establishments are climbing over themselves to hand her envy-inducing plaques. Adeyemi was noted for her peerless abilities to steer Still Earth Construction & Realty Limited from the shallow regions of enterprise in Nigeria to the depths.

This is not Adeyemi’s first award. Not long ago, Adeyemi was the subject of many eyes and ears, thanks to the 2021 Global Excellence Awards. That award, like this award by Business Day Newspaper, showed Adeyemi to be the diligent and progressive person she is, the kind of industry leader that is valued for their wealth of experience, not to mention an immeasurably deep dedication to personal and corporate goals.

Few women in Nigeria’s business circle can compare with Adeyemi. Since founding the Still Earth Group, she has built momentum and prestige that is no less than Forbes recognises in the most advanced climes. Nevertheless, Adeyemi’s continued presence in the Nigerian corporate world shows her resolve to start small and drive her wagon until she is among a sea of stars.

One can argue that Adeyemi is closer to this sea now than when she first began. Thus, it is only a matter of time before she is too big for conventional measurements of excellence and greatness.

