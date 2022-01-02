Olubadan Laid to Rest

*Makinde mourns

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, has been buried at his Popoyemoja palace after a prayer session held at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

The monarch’s funeral was attended by the Oyo State deputy governor, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan, top political functionaries and prominent Ibadan indigenes.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Sunday expressed shock at the passing of Oba Adetunji, describing him as an exemplar in royalty.

The first class monarch who ascended the throne on March 4, 2026 died early on Sunday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, the Oyo capital, at the age of 93 years.

The palace in announcing the transition of the monarch in a statement by the Assistant Director of Media and Protocols, Mr. Yanju Adegboyega, said, “The Fidau Prayer for the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, and Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, who joined his ancestor early today would hold at the historic Mapo Hall by 4.00 pm.

“Oba Adetunji, 93 passed away in the early hours of this morning at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

“He is survived by his wife, Olori Rashidat Ololade Adetunji, Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be buried at 4.00 pm today at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan Palace according to Muslim rites. Other things follow later.”

Also, the UCH in a statement by the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Officer, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, said Oba Adetunji, who was brought to the hospital from a private clinic, died at 1.15 a.m.

He said, “The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1, today passed on at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University College Hospital, Ibadan at 1.15 am.

“The late Monarch was referred to the UCH from a private hospital in Ibadan at about 9.30 pm yesterday. He was immediately admitted at the ICU where the Chief Medical Director CMD, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo directed that a high-powered medical team be constituted to provide the best medical treatment to him.

“By 1.15 am today, His Imperial Majesty breathed his last breath.

“The CMD was at the ICU in the early hours of today to pay the late Olubadan his last respect. According to the CMD, “The Olubadan was a father to all of us. His reign was peaceful. We went to him on a few occasions when we had problems and he gave us listening ears”.

“Afterward, the CMD wrote a letter of notification of the demise of the revered Monarch to His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State which was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Bashiru Olanrewaju on behalf of the Oyo State Government. A similar letter was written to the Family of the departed Olubadan.

“The CMD further ensured that the remains of the late Monarch were taken care of in a manner befitting to the late Olubadan.

“Professor Otegbayo also escorted the corpse of Oba Adetunji from the ICU to a waiting ambulance and handed the corpse to the family and other dignitaries on the ground.

“Professor Otegbayo bidded Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland a peaceful rest in the bosom of God.”

Governor Makinde in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, expressed his condolences to the immediate family of the Olubadan, the Olubadan-in-Council and all Ibadan indigenes as well as the Oyo State Traditional Council, stating that Kabiyesi gave his all to see that Ibadanland is developed and took its pride of place as one of the major cities in Africa.

The statement read, “The news of the death of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, came as a shock.

“Kabiyesi’s exit at this time is painful, to say the least. His wealth of experience, his immense wisdom and his commitment to seeing a greater Ibadan and a better Oyo State are unrivalled.

“Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss Kabiyesi, who was ever ready to give his all to see a better society.

“I commiserate with his immediate family, the Olubadan-in-Council, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and all Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad on the demise of our father.

“I equally extend my condolences to the Oyo State Traditional Council and pray to God to keep all our Obas safe and give them more years to direct the affairs of our people, especially as Olubadan’s death is coming on the heels of the demise of the Soun of Ogbomosoland and Asigangan of Igangan. May God grant them all eternal rest.”

Meanwhile, in honour of the departed monarch, all markets in the ancient city would be closed Monday.

The Babaloja General of Oyo State, Alhaji Yekini Abass Oladapo, said the decision to close the markets was taken at an emergency meeting of market leaders council in the state, praying for the repose of his soul and that Allah grants him Aljana fridaous.

