Nigeria Needs a New Reawakening, Says Atiku

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The former vice president and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, said that in the New Year that Nigerians needed a new awakening to move forward.

In a New Year message he personally signed, Atiku said, “this New Year, 2022 promises to be a remarkable one. It is one year that is filled with hope and optimism. It is one year that comes with a unique opportunity for us to redefine the remainder of this decade. Moving forward into the decade of the 2020s, our New Year resolution should be about eschewing divisive and parochial tendencies and embracing inclusion and general good.

“We cannot continue to kick the same can down the road, yet again. We need a reawakening. And it is a reawakening that must invigorate our unity as one people of one good country.

That is the commitment that we must pursue in this New Year.

“We must seek to do something different and, in doing so, let us become peace ambassadors of God. Hate and strife never build a nation. They even destroy the individual faster. Rather, unity and understanding bind a nation together,” he stated.

According to him, “Unlike hate and strife, an individual that chooses a life of unity and common understanding finds inner peace and love.

“While I congratulate Nigerians on this New Year, 2022, let me urge us all to the task of washing our hands off every molecule of hate and strife and immerse our hearts in unity, love and peace.

“I wish every Nigerian family a happy and prosperous Year 2022,” he said.

The former vice president said that the outgone year came and went with challenges, especially with the second, third and fourth waves of the dreaded Coronavirus disease; sundry upsets that troubled the peace and security in different parts of the country; a depressing economy and many touching stories of tragedies.

For Nigerians, who lost dear ones to these calamities, he said, “it is my prayer that God shall continue to comfort the bereaved families.”

