Osamede Play’s Ready for Yuletide Season in Lagos

Yinka Olatunbosun

The stage play ‘Osamede’ meaning for kingdom and country, is set to make this Yuletide season a memorable one as preparations are revved up towards a successful performance. A Gold Lilies production, the well-knit, gripping stage play is scheduled to run from December 25 to 27 at the AGIP Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.

Osamede is a story of royalty, patriotism and personal ambitions set in the Benin Kingdom. Blending antiquity and modernity, the musically infused play passes salient messages to contemporary audience through cultural elements of a people who venerate their God-king.

The cast and crew is a mélange of old and new faces in the Nollywood/theatre space featuring the likes of – Nobert Young, Patrick Doyle, Paul Adams, Soibifaa Dokubo, Rolake Adesina, Patrick Diabuah and others.

For the Executive Producer Lilian Olubi, Osamede is the realisation of many years of admiration for the great Benin Kingdom and its unparalleled display of cultural regality.

Olubi added that the storyline speaks to several relevant themes in today’s world. “Our eponymous hero, Osamede is a woman who comes into a heavily patriarchal system and displays immense courage despite the societal limits placed on her. Other overarching themes and values centre around social injustices and dysfunctional strata, nationhood and true leadership,” she said.

The play reinforces the belief that at the end of the day, good will triumph over evil.

Produced and directed by Ayo Ajayi, the play is written by Paul Ugbede and Tosin Otudeko.

