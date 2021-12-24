NBC Mulls Accreditation for Broadcast Curricular in Nigerian Universities

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has initiated discussions with the National University Commission (NUC) and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for the accreditation of broadcast curricular in the Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The Director-General of the NBC, Malam Shehu Ilelah, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja.

He also added that the commission would establish the Institute for Broadcast Policy and Regulations in 2022.

Ilelah said the establishment of the institute would enhance professionalism in the broadcasting industry.

He harped on the need for professionalism in the daily broadcast, saying fake news, hate speech and unprofessionalism broadcasting are inflicting harm on societies.

According to him, “We must be extremely cautious of the contents we set out there. NBC prides itself on professionalism, efficiency and integrity in fulfilling its mandate as a regulator.”

The NBC DG also urged the newly acquired licensees to endeavour to pay their licence fees as required by the law before the due dates to avoid penalties.

He added that the commission would put all the established broadcasting stations owing license renewal fees on notice to pay their debts by February 17, 2022, or have their licence withdrawn and reallocated to prospective licensees.

Ilelah said the affected broadcasting stations owe licence fees amounting to about N4 billion.

On Digital Switch Over (DSO), the DG said the commission took very important progressive steps towards the actualisation of the project in the country.

He said: “In my first one month, I established an NBC Steering Committee, which reviewed the challenges of previous launching of the DSO across the country from the pilot launch in Jos, Plateau State in 2016 and Lagos State this year.

“Also, in November 2021, my team was in Kano for the switch on of the digital terrestrial television broadcasting signals, which have brought digital experience to viewers of television contents in the state.”

