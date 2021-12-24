Movement-Japa Recap, Ep.8: No Respite

Vanessa Obioha

After surviving the hellish encounter in the ship, Shina and Mimi find themselves in Ghana where Osas ex Ama gave them a helping hand reluctantly. Still harbouring a grudge against Mimi who threw her out of Osas house in the past, Ama initially refused to let her stay in the apartment. Mimi, on the other hand, was unwilling to eat the humble pie. Instead, she contacted a friend to send bitcoins to her for upkeep.

Whatever respite the duo expected to find in Ghana vanished when Mimi was attacked in the market. Someone shot at her but thankfully missed. Returning to the hotel, she found her room door open and on fleeing, overheard the receptionist talking to someone about her whereabouts.

Left with no option, she had to seek Shina and Ama’s help. It was later discovered that one of the men killed in the ship is the brother of a dangerous cult leader. Again, with Osas no longer in the picture, the duo would have to fight for their lives.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, the police are hot on the trail of the scavenger Jamiu who picked the ransom money from the waste disposal truck. Will they ever catch him? And how will Shina and Mimi escape the wrath of a gangster in Ghana?

New episodes air on Africa Magic Showcase every Monday night and catch up is available on Showmax.

