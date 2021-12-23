Buhari to Elite: Don’t Misinform Nigerians About My Administration

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged Nigeria’s elite not to misinform the public about his administration.

Speaking Thursday while paying a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El Kanemi, at his palace in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the President said what the nation needs now was the cooperation of the elite.

According to him: “They know the problem of the nation. It is good that they educate the less informed about the realities”.

He also canvassed for more cooperation from the elite in the country, with a commitment to inform people on realities and mobilize for development which, he said, will help in resolving the challenges facing the nation.

President Buhari said the elite owe it to the people to inform, guide and shape opinions since they had more access and knowledge on the economy.

The President stressed that there was a need to be more careful in assessing the performance of the administration and it should be relative to the time and resources available.

His words: “On our three targets, we should look at where we were when we came in and where we are now in relation to time and resources”.

President Buhari noted that in spite of a drop in production output and price of crude oil, the administration utilized what was available to make a difference on security and the economy.

The Nigerian leader assured Nigerians that his administration will use the remaining period to consolidate on efforts in restoring peace and improving the economy.

“For the period remaining, we will keep doing our best especially in infrastructure so that those who will come after us will not have cause to complain,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state expressed appreciation that the President was visiting the state for a second time in less than six months to commission developmental projects.

According to him, the people of Borno State were enjoying gradual return of peace, which enabled many to return to their homes and farms, with a commendable turnout in harvest in 2021.

The Governor thanked the military, paramilitary and the Civilian JTF for efforts in restoring order to the state.

Zulum also appreciated the interventions of the President, particularly in housing and energy, which include the 50 megawatts NNPC project to improve power supply in the state.

“May Allah give the President wisdom and fortitude to carry on with the good works. We remain eternally grateful,” he said.

On his part the, the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Ibn El Kanemi, said the state had started experiencing a new lease of peace, with many people returning to their farms and businesses.

According to the royal father, the state has also enjoyed many infrastructural developments since 2015, thanking President Buhari for taking special interest in the people of the state.

