Sircar: Berger Paints Committed to Assisting Underprivileged

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Mr Anjan Sircar, has stated that the Company Would continue to assist underprivileged in pursuit of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The leading manufacturer of coated pints in Nigeria has just donated an array of foodstuffs to an Orphanage, the Heart of Gold Children’s Hospice, Surulere, Lagos to put smiles on the faces of orphans during this festive period.

Besides, Berger Paints has Re-painted Nigeria Red Cross Health Care Centre, Makoko Community, in Lagos, to give it a facelift.

In a statement issued signed by Sirca, the company said the gestures are borne out of the Company’s CSR Policy, “As a good corporate citizen, beyond meeting and surpassing the expectations of our stakeholders in the area of value, we are equally committed to supporting the underprivileged and society at large in various capacities.

“In this festive season, we are obliged to put smiles on faces of the needy. This informed our decision to re-paint the Nigerian Red Cross Society Primary Healthcare Centre and supply an array of food stuff to Heart of Gold Children Hospice. At Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, our business success is not only measured by financial targets, the positive contributions we make to lives are also cardinal.”

The Proprietress, Heart of Gold, Mrs Theresa Adedoyin, on behalf of the Management, expressed appreciation to the Board and Management of BPN for the donation.

Similarly, the Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos Branch, Mrs. Kolawole Adebola lauded Berger Paints’ timely intervention in re-painting the Nigerian Red Cross Healthcare Centre saying the primary health center is a community-based clinic which serves Makoko Community.

