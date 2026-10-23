FG Targets March 2027 for Completion of 132/33kV Substation in Katsina

• Unveils 132/33kV power transformers

The Federal Government has fixed March 2027 for the completion of a new 132/33kV transmission substation in Mashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, as part of efforts to strengthen electricity supply and boost economic activities across the state.

The Minister of Power, Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, disclosed this on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the project in Garo, Mashi LGA, noting that compensation for affected properties had been fully paid before the commencement of construction.

The project, being executed through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), comprises 2x60MVA transformers, providing a combined transmission capacity of 120MVA, equivalent to 96 megawatts.

The minister also unveiled 2×60MVA, 132/33kV power transformers in Kankia Local Government Area of the state, as part of efforts to strengthen electricity infrastructure in the state.

He also inspected the 2x100MVA, 132/33kV GIS transmission substation project at Katsina 330/132/33kV substation alongside Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and other top federal and state governments officials.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Garo, Tegbe said the Mashi substation would enhance the transmission network’s capacity to deliver available electricity to Katsina and its environs upon completion.

“The Federal Government, through the Transmission Company of Nigeria, is providing this new 2×60MVA, 132/33kV transmission substation.

“On completion, it will provide 120MVA of transmission capacity, equivalent to 96 megawatts. This will strengthen the network’s ability to deliver available electricity within Katsina and its environs and support productive activity and household welfare,” he said.

Tegbe urged TCN, the contractor and supervising engineers to ensure strict adherence to the March 2027 completion deadline, while maintaining high standards of workmanship and safety throughout the construction process.

He stressed that every phase of the project, including equipment manufacturing, civil works, installation and testing, must comply with the required technical standards to prevent defects and ensure the facility’s long-term reliability.

The minister described the substation as part of the Federal Government’s commitment to providing critical infrastructure to support enterprise, employment generation and economic prosperity.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting investments in the power sector, adding that dependable infrastructure was essential to achieving the country’s economic development objectives.

He called on residents of Mashi to cooperate with the construction team, protect the facility and report suspicious activities around the project site to safeguard the infrastructure and facilitate its timely completion.

He urged all institutions involved to ensure that the groundbreaking ceremony translated into measurable progress, while keeping the host community informed throughout the construction and inauguration process.

In his remarks, Governor Radda commended President Tinubu for approving three transmission substation projects in the state to strengthen electricity transmission and supply to the growing population.

Radda described the projects as significant investments in the state’s economic development and expressed appreciation to the president for extending critical infrastructure to the state.

He said the Federal Government’s intervention demonstrated its commitment to improving electricity infrastructure and supporting economic growth.