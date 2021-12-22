Imo Creates Ministry for Security, Appoints New Commissioner

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has announced the creation of the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs (MHSVA), which would be headed by Dr. Ugorji Ugorji.

The announcement of the creation of the new ministry yesterday followed the reconstitution of the state cabinet and the swearing in of 18 new commissioners who are mainly technocrats by the state governor.

The creation of the MHSVA demonstrated the administration’s readiness to proactively tackle the spate of rising insecurity in the state in an innovative way.

Ugorji is a security analyst and global affairs scholar with expertise in human capital development and homeland security.

He had earned four university degrees by the age of 29– two bachelor’s degrees, one master’s degree, and a doctorate degree. His doctorate is in Educational Leadership and Administration from Rutgers University, New Jersey.

He also bagged a second Master’s degree in Homeland Security from George Washington University, Washington, DC. He has over 35 years of experience in public administration at local, state, national and international levels.

Ugorji was appointed the first ever special adviser on Homeland Security and Intelligence for the state by Uzodimma in January 2021.

He said: “First, I have no words that are adequate to express my gratitude to Governor Uzodimma. No matter how skilled or talented one is, it would amount to very little if one does not get opportunities to use or demonstrate them. The governor has given me a chance not just to serve in his Shared Prosperity Government, but also to make a difference in the lives of the citizenry of Imo State. I shall not fail him or my beloved people of Imo State.”

He noted that Governor Uzodimma’s resolve to pursue the recovery of the properties of Imo State as part of his 3R agenda marked him out as a man of integrity; adding that his accomplishments in this direction would establish a refreshing, reassuring landscape of patriotic conduct for all government officials moving forward.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma’s choice to stand with our people in facing down the sponsored and orchestrated challenges of insecurity in the state and his great strides in that arena speak loudly for his character,” the commissioner said.

Ugorji further noted that Uzodimma has demonstrated his foresight and comfort with new methodologies and a holistic whole-of-government approach to security and safety by elevating his previous portfolio of special adviser on Homeland Security and Intelligence,to a full-fledged Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs.

“Further, there can be no greater appraisal of my team’s performance in the last 12 months than the creation of the ministry. We now have the historic and exciting task of building a new ministry at the directions of Governor Uzodimma. A ministry we hope will streamline security efforts in the state and become a model for the rest of the country,” he said.

The newly sworn-in commissioner appreciated his family, friends, supporters and many who offered prayers for him in various places of worship; as well as congratulations in various languages.

“I say thank you, I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me. My commitment is to help many others stand as well,” he said.

