2023: House Urges INEC to Decentralise Continuous Voters Registration

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to take the voters’ registration closer to the people to ensure that Nigerians were not disenfranchised from exercising their voting rights in future elections.

The resolution of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance that was sponsored by Hon. Odebunmi Olusegun at the plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Odebunmi noted that it is the primary responsibility of INEC to register every citizen of Nigeria that is 18 years and above whenever the needs arise.

He further noted that in recent time the INEC is technically mandating Nigerians to appear in their office for them to get registered.

He expressed concerns that encouraging citizens to be gathering in only one centre in the wake of various social economic challenges and the obvious increase in the rate of COVID-19 spread in the country would put Nigerians in serious risk of contracting the virus.

The lawmaker further expressed concerns that the action has resulted in discouraging prospective voters whose wherewithal to access their office is of limited size.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Electoral Matters to ensure compliance.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

