“UK Civil Aviation Authority Never Blacklisted Med-View Airline”

Chinedu Eze

The management of Med-View Airline has debunked reports that its operation was blacklisted by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UKCAA), insisting that it was not true.

The airline explained that its four weekly frequencies to Gatwick London International Airport remained, but it only suspended operations on the route.

The management explained that as at the time it commenced the route in November 2015, it was operating its Boeing 767-300ER aircraft until European Union Aviation Safety Inspector (EASA) observed some safety issues, which lead the management to settle for a B777-200 aircraft leased from Euro Atlantic Airlines.

After a few period of operation, the aircraft developed technical issues and failed to meet Med-View Airline operational standards, which intimated the “suspension of our operation to London.”

Last week EASA had erroneously included Med-View Airline among the carriers that were blacklisted by it despite the fact that the Nigerian carrier ceased operations to Europe over two years ago.

