Seeking Protection of Wild Life in Nigeria

In its quest to sustain the ecological balance and prevent extinction of some endangered animals and plants, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency has intensified its advocacy to protect the wild life population and reserved areas

Given the several pictures of different communities capturing and killing wildlife without recourse to their extinction, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has begun to intensify advocacy in that regard.

While calling for collective support against unlawful trade of wildlife, hunting and possession of wildlife parts, the agency said it will sustain the ecological balance and prevent extinction of some special animals and plants.

Awareness Campaign

Recently, a sea turtle was recovered from an illegal, poacher who was arrested by the officials of the Kick against Indiscipline (KAI), Eti-Osa Zone.

Expressing concern over the ignorance of the general public to the benefits of wildlife, LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, said this is contributing highly to the rate of unchecked illicit trade of the endangered species “by few selfish people against the general interest of all.

“Our awareness advocacy recently paid off, as the officials of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) Eti-Osa Zone professionally arrested one Muhammad, who confessed to hunting of sea animals at the ocean and selling to awaiting customers. The sea animal was recovered and later released back home into the ocean at Oniru beach in the presence of our natural resource protection team”.

Laws Covering Wildlife Preservation, Conservation

Fasawe isn’t walking amiss. Her advocacy is couched in the laws of the land. According to her, the laws covering the preservation and conservation of wildlife in Nigeria are largely enshrined in two sets of Acts, namely: The Nigerian Endangered Species Act (Control of International Trade and Traffic) Act, Decree 11 of the 1985 Constitution and Section 20 of the National Parks Service Act.

She added that these extant laws in principle regulate the hunting, raring and trade of animals, as well as set up the various game reserves we currently have in Nigeria including the Yankari, and Borgu Game Reserves, Okomu and Old oyo National Parks etc.

Maintaining Balance

For Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the nation, the need to maintain balance is imperative. According to her, “Lagos State is a largely urban setting with the fastest growing population in Africa. The per capita needs such as housing, industrialisation, recreational centres and other amenities pose danger to existence of some special animals and plants with limited availability of land for conservation activities.

“LASEPA is striving to maintain balance by diligently monitor the effects of these undesirable activities on the environment and also protects our native wildlife population by insisting on a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as a mandatory requirement before the commencement of any projects, in a bid to savage our comfort zone.

“As a port city, Lagos is vulnerable to illicit trade of these treasured species and the agency has embarked on aggressive advocacy, improved surveillance and monitoring activities.

“It is worthy to note that peculiarities of wildlife conservation and management require all three levels of government to clearly map and detail policies to prevent trafficking of these precious species through various airports and seaports across the state.

“Therefore, there is need to create several layers of policies and checks to protect our precious biodiversity and also ensure that people act responsibly by totally avoiding poaching, unhealthy gaming and habitation destruction (bush burning, deforestation).”

Commitment from LASEPA

Reiterating the role of the agency in this regard, Dr. Fasawe said: “To achieve the Lagos of our dreams, LASEPA remains committed to ensuring fair and responsible use of the environment in the state, by harmoniously working in relationship with other relevant MDAs such as the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Ministry of Agriculture, LASPARK and Ministry of Health to build a holistic framework by which we can adequately protect the precious flora and fauna in Lagos.

To do all these, she said the agency has improved its baseline data collection, identification of endangered animal species and protected areas, botanical tagging of special trees/plants in addition to strengthening the policies at state and local levels.

Endangered Species

For clarity, the agency listed the Green Turtle, African Savanna Elephant, Western Gorilla, White Bellied Pangolin, Black Rhino and Grey Parrots as endangered species facing varying threats as a result of unlawful sales, habitat destruction, fashion trend, domestication amongst others.

Tree plant such as sandbox tree, pine tree, anta root, cabbage tree, African mahogany and stool wood are categorised as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of nature (IUCN) due to over exploitation and medicinal relevance.

Clamour for Self-regulation, Discipline

Stressing that unlike in the past, the population is more aware of the dangers inherent in extinction of conservation wildlife and destruction of protected reserved ecological areas. Therefore, she posited that they are advised to report incidents of poaching or illegal trade to the appropriate authorities for action.

Categorically, Fasawe reiterated that LASEPA campaigns against open market sale of special animals and plants, while clamouring for self-regulation and discipline against use of force, adding that the existing laws allow for a fine of N5million or one year jail term for the illicit trade of endangered animals in Nigeria.

Quote

Therefore, there is need to create several layers of policies and checks to protect our precious biodiversity and also ensure that people act responsibly by totally avoiding poaching, unhealthy gaming and habitation destruction

Dr. Fasawe and team, who took back the rescued creature to its natural habitat

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

