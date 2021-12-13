BPE Promises Smooth Conclusion of Health Sector Reform

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, has pledged the agency’s determination to ensure the smooth conclusion of the ongoing health sector reform in the country.

He said the Bureau had been working on a comprehensive health sector reform programme for the last two years, adding that when completed, it would bequeath a better and more efficient health sector in Nigeria that would curb maternal mortality, medical tourism and other challenges in the health sector.

Okoh made the pledge when the Rotary Club of Ibadan Onireke Neighborhood honoured him with an award of excellence for his immense contributions to the reform and privatisation programme of the federal government and diligent services to the nation.

The BPE, in a statement issued on Monday, said that Okoh applauded the Rotary Club for the award and thanked it for its consistency in offering humanitarian services in Nigeria, adding that the BPE was pleased with the activities of the club.

Okoh had also in an interview with THISDAY while marking his birthday, revealed that the BPE was working to provide universal health coverage and access to every citizen of the country in such a way that they do not have to bother about paying for the care.

He stated: “It will be based on single payer system, which means that the federal government, through a particular agency, will be responsible for paying for the healthcare of every citizen who needs it.

“So, access to medical and health treatment and intervention will no longer be dependent on whether you are rich or whether you are poor. We are going to more or less aggregate the services and aggregate the payment system or the process for that particular service.”

While presenting the award, the Charter President of the Rotary Club, Abuja, Adedotun Amori, said the club was pleased with the BPE boss for his reform initiatives aimed at ensuring a better Nigeria for its citizens and humanity at large.

The statement signed by the Head, Public Communications of the BPE, Amina Tukur Othman, said while reiterating the commitment of the club to continue to add value to humanity, Amori urged the staff and management of the BPE to continue with the reform programme as many sectors of the Nigerian economy have been resuscitated because of the reform initiatives.

