APC Govs Vow to Reduce Inequality, Poverty

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) have promised to reduce poverty and inequality in the country.

The Chairman of the Forum, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued yesterday to commemorate the 63rd birthday of

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, also reaffirmed the commitment of the APC states to create jobs and stimulate economic activities.

The Forum said: “As we rejoice with Governor Hope Uzodinma, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria under the

leadership of our party, APC.”

The Forum also acknowledged Uzondinma’s contributions to the team of Progressive Governors through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level.

It added that through all the development initiatives being implemented by Uzondinma’s government, he represents the shining light of progressives politics.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

