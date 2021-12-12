Wike Urges Ayu to Build PDP, Rescue Nigeria

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has urged the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to rescue Nigeria from bad governance through his wealth of experience.

This as the governor has also admonised the PDP national chairman to restore by ensuring the reconciliation of aggrieved members who had left the party, with a view to taking over office from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Governor Wike gave the advice at an interdenominational thanksgiving church service and reception organized by the Benue State Government in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State Chapter for the PDP national chairman, Sunday.

The governor noted that Ayu has vast experience of the country having occupied various political positions in the past.

He however reminded Ayu of the enormous task ahead to rescue Nigeria from the ruling APC-led federal government in 2023.

“Today is not a day to talk about APC. Today is the day to join the people of Benue State in thanking God for his mercies. Today is a day we shall be able to tell our national chairman plainly what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expects from him and how we are going to stand by him to make sure this party is rebuilt, in order to put themselves together and to take over power in 2023.

“History is beckoning on you. Yes, they have said you are former Minister of Industry, you are former Minister of Interior, you are former Minister of Education even Environment. And former Senate President, but you have never been saddled with the responsibility to rescue Nigeria.

“As a former minister, you were not given the opportunity to rescue Nigeria. Nigeria was not what it is now. Therefore, the battle to rescue Nigeria, the battle to change leadership in 2023 is on you.

“It is not going to be easy for you. The time for work has come and that is when we will know the experiences you have gathered, how you want to put it to use and rebuild the Peoples Democratic Party. It is very, very important.

“We want you to use your experiences as people have said to make sure even those who have left the party, should be brought back to the party,” Wike said.

The governor enjoined the national chairman not to be distracted by the political ambition of party members, but rather focus on rebuilding PDP into a formidable party.

“Let me also tell you Mr. Chairman, do not be distracted about who will be presidential aspirant, let them not disturb you. Go, focus and rebuild the party. When once the party is rebuilt, I can assure you, you have somebody that will stand in this party and Nigerians will vote for that person. What is important for you now is to see what you can do. Be focused, let nobody distract you,” he said.

Governor Wike urged the chairman not listen to stories of governors wanting to hijack the party, stressing that those who adopted the tactics in the past did so to divide and rule the party.

“I want to plead with you, let people not tell you to begin to go to one governor’s place or the other, in order for the Governors Forum to be divided. At the end of the day, the party will suffer. Your business is, if the governors are not united, unite the governors, so that they can work for the interest of the party. It is very key,” the governor said.

He observed the loss of confidence by Nigerians on members of the National Assembly and urged Ayu to ensure that PDP members henceforth form a formidable team, speak with one voice as they were in time past.

“Today, we have lost focus in the National Assembly, and so you have to put our party together to make sure our members of National Assembly speak with one voice and be opposition party they’re supposed to be,” he said.

Speaking further, Governor Wike stated that despite the fact that he supported and voted for the national chairman, he will not hesitate to speak out when he is deviating from doing that which the party expects him to do.

“Yes, I supported you, I voted for you because I have the belief you can turn PDP to success in 2023. But if you’re not doing well, Mr. Chairman, I will shout, I will say Mr. Chairman this is not what we expected from you,” he said.

Governor Wike expressed happiness over the successful election that ushered in a new leadership of the party and assured the national chairman of his commitment, with other governors of the party to ensure that he succeeds in his bid to rescue Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

