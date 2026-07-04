Candidate Who Saw It Coming: Inside Adebayo’s Three-Year Case Against Nigeria’s Decline

Adedayo Olalekan

In Nigerian politics, consistency is often the rarest political currency. Positions change with opinion polls, convictions shift with alliances, and campaign promises are sometimes crafted only after candidates secure their party tickets. Prince Adewole Adebayo has tried to chart a different course.

Long before the Social Democratic Party (SDP) returned him unopposed as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Adebayo had already spent nearly three years articulating what amounts to a governing philosophy—one that cuts across the economy, democracy, security, healthcare, and national identity.

Rather than presenting isolated criticisms of government policies, his public interventions reveal a single recurring theme: Nigeria’s decline is not inevitable. It is the consequence of political choices, and different choices can produce different outcomes.

Beyond the fuel subsidy debate

When President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy in 2023, political reactions quickly split into two familiar camps—those who praised the decision and those who condemned it.

Adebayo chose another path

He argued that what Nigerians called “fuel subsidy” was, in reality, the cost of decades of government failure to maintain the country’s own refineries. According to him, citizens were paying not for cheap petrol but for institutional incompetence. His prescription was equally straightforward: revive Nigeria’s refineries, reduce dependence on petrol through mass transportation and alternative energy, and only then allow market forces to determine prices.

With fuel prices remaining one of the biggest pressures on household incomes three years later, that argument has become one of the defining pillars of his economic message.

Measuring the Economy from the Kitchen

Unlike many politicians who discuss economic performance using statistics and macroeconomic indicators, Adebayo often frames hardship through everyday family experiences. His recurring question is simple: Can parents feed their children? Can families pay school fees? Can ordinary Nigerians afford medical treatment?

To him, those questions represent the true scorecard of governance. He has also maintained that government should improve tax collection rather than grant generous waivers and incentives, arguing that efficient revenue generation—not heavier burdens on struggling citizens—is the more sustainable path to fiscal stability.

The Question That Resonated Beyond Nigeria

Among Adebayo’s most memorable public remarks is a question that has travelled far beyond political rallies. “Why should a Nigerian be hiding from immigration officers in another country?” The question was directed at the growing number of Nigerians forced into undocumented migration in search of better opportunities abroad.

For Adebayo, the issue is not merely migration. It is a reflection of a country that has failed to provide enough reasons for its own citizens to stay. His argument reframes migration as a governance issue rather than simply an economic one.

Warning Against the Concentration of Power

At the SDP convention in Bauchi, where he emerged once again as the party’s presidential candidate, Adebayo shifted attention from partisan rivalry to what he described as a deeper democratic concern.

Nigeria, he argued, is drifting not merely towards one-party dominance but towards the concentration of power in the hands of a few individuals.

He has consistently advocated a competitive multiparty democracy driven by ideas rather than personalities and has dismissed proposals for a single six-year presidential tenure as secondary to the more urgent challenge of restoring credible elections. For him, electoral integrity remains the foundation upon which every other democratic reform must stand.

Security Beyond the Battlefield

On insecurity, Adebayo has repeatedly argued that Nigeria’s crisis cannot be solved solely through military operations. He contends that insecurity persists because of institutional weaknesses and has publicly alleged that elements within the system have, at different times, maintained troubling relationships with criminal groups—an allegation that naturally demands careful scrutiny and evidence. Nevertheless, the broader message remains consistent: security failures are symptoms of governance failures.

Healthcare as a Measure of Leadership

Another recurring feature of Adebayo’s public interventions is healthcare. He frequently contrasts political leaders who seek medical treatment abroad with ordinary Nigerians who struggle to access basic healthcare services at home. For him, the disparity illustrates misplaced national priorities.

A country whose leaders rely on foreign hospitals while citizens die from preventable conditions, he argues, has fundamentally abandoned the principle of equal citizenship.

Building More Than a Presidential Campaign

Adebayo insists that the SDP is not preparing merely to contest the presidency. He has repeatedly pledged that the party intends to field candidates across all elective offices nationwide, including every governorship, all 109 Senate seats, and all 360 House of Representatives constituencies. The objective, he says, is to build a truly national political alternative rather than a personality-driven movement centred on a single election.

A Political Record, Not Just Campaign Promises

Taken together, Adebayo’s public statements over the past three years present less of a conventional campaign and more of a sustained political argument. Whether discussing fuel prices, democratic reforms, insecurity, healthcare, taxation, or the migration of young Nigerians, he repeatedly returns to the same conclusion: Nigeria’s challenges are products of human decisions, not unavoidable destiny.

As the countdown to the 2027 presidential election gathers momentum, that consistency may become one of his strongest political assets. For supporters, it demonstrates conviction. For critics, it provides a record against which every claim can be tested.

Either way, Prince Adewole Adebayo enters the 2027 race with something increasingly uncommon in Nigerian politics—not merely a manifesto, but a three-year public record inviting Nigerians to judge both his ideas and his consistency.

* Olalekan, a public affairs analyst, writes from Ondo, Ondo State