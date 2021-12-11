CITN Reaffirms Support to Tax Development

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN has hailed Federal government’s decisions regarding fiscal policies and tax administration in the course of the year.

Specifically, President of the institute, Adesina Adedayo applauded the deliberate move of federal government on the introduction of TaxPromax solution, Finance Act 2021 as well as the Petroleum Industry Act.

Reiterating the institute’s support for these measures, Adedayo expressed readiness of the institute to always offer professional thoughts and insights that would engender efficient and effective tax system.

The CITN boss who was speaking at the institute’s Annual Dinner and Award ceremony, also lauded stakeholders’ input towards the development of taxation profession in the country.

According to him, inspite of economic downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation rate and dwindling oil prices in the world market, the institute was able to record appreciable growth in 2021.

He said, “We were able to achieve this feat due to our members’ positive responses in the payment of their subscriptions and attendance at all events.

More so, we were able fulfill our agenda of developing the tax profession through the inputs and supports of stakeholders during the course of this year.

“Some of our scorecard in terms of activities in the year included,” Development, adoption and commencement of implementation of strategic plan for the Institute, contributions at various levels of authorities on tax and fiscal policy issues as well as promoting discourse geared towards enhancing taxation as a sustainable tool for national development”.

Highlight of the programme was presentation of merit awards to outstanding individuals, including staff of the institute and corporate organisations.

Arise News won the ‘Media of the Year’ award in the electronic media category.

Speaking on the award, Chairman, CITN Social Committee, Dr Adeyemi Sanni stated that the award segment was introduced to celebrate and reward excellence in the practice of taxation and contributions to the growth of the institute and national development endeavours.

