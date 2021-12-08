Nagelsmann to Field Makeshift Bayern Line-up against Barca

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Already-qualified Bayern Munich will be without half a dozen players when they host Barcelona in their final Champions League Group E game tonight but will still look to end their group stage with a perfect record, coach Julian Nagelsmann said yesterday.

The Bavarians have already qualified for the knockout stage with five wins from five matches so far and will be looking to make it six, with Barcelona, in second on seven points, needing a win to secure the second knockout stage spot.

The Spanish side will also advance with a draw today if Benfica, who have five points, fail to beat last-placed Dynamo Kyiv.

Nagelsmann said he would need to replace Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry with both players nursing minor injuries, while forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is still feeling the effects from a bout of Covid-19.

The Bayern coach also said Joshua Kimmich – out for four weeks after being quarantined twice due to Covid-19 – Michael Cuisance and Marcel Sabitzer were not yet fit.

“Joshua will be tested Wednesday (today). But it makes no sense given he has been out for four weeks,” Nagelsmann told a virtual news conference.

“I am happy not to have the pressure to advance because that was our first goal.”

TODAY

B’Munich v Barcelona

Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv

Atalanta v Villarreal

Man Utd v Young Boys

Salzburg v Sevilla

Wolfsburg v Lille

Juventus v Malmo

Zenit v Chelsea

