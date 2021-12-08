Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life Collaborate with TEF on Insurance Cover to Minimise Business Risk

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), are collaborating with Tony Elumelu foundation to protect business entrepreneurs through the offer of simple insurance plans to minimise business risks.

In a chat with newsmen in Lagos, they said their first target in the offer are beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

According to them, the bundled insurance package comprises elements to protect business owners against the loss of property and lives, providing financial security in times of uncertainty.

The cover addresses the fear of loss caused by a post-Covid-19 economy while further demonstrating the mission of the foundation to empower African entrepreneurs and catalyse the continent’s economic development.

Speaking about the importance of the partnership, Director, Partnership and Communications, TEF, Somachi Chris-Asoluka, stressed that events of the past year has triggered the need to educate entrepreneurs on the importance of risk alleviation to ensure survival.

According to him, the foundation’s core mandate is to empower African entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries with training, funding, mentorship and other valuable resources that will enable them successfully operate their businesses in order to create socio-economic hope for the continent.

“We have funded nearly 16,000 entrepreneurs and trained hundreds of thousands of young entrepreneurs across the continent. As economies look to recover from the effects of the pandemic, there is no better time to launch this intervention with Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, which is focused on small business owners from the TEF Alumni network. With these unique product offerings, entrepreneurs in Nigeria can further mitigate the impact of external factors on their operations, protect their investments and secure their finances,” he stated.

