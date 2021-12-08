Eben-Spiff Upsets Adebayo in Playoff to Win Lakowe Club Championship

Three-handicapper, Peter Eben-Spiff last Sunday, upturned an eight strokes deficit from the opening round of the 6th Lakowe Lakes Golf Club’s Championship to emerge winner of the event for the third straight time.

Eben-Spiff, had trailed early leader, Tunji Adebayo, who shot 75, three over course par and had only hoped to have a decent closing round given the margin he needed to cover if he aspired a win in the closing round.

According to him, “I only come to support those I believe were more positioned to win here today,” he revealed moments after he won from the three-hole play-off that the club declared when he returned, a brilliant 76 to tie Adebayo’s closing 84 for joint club house lead.

“It is great to have this win. I cherish it and I thank all that gave me the opportunity to rise to the podium here again,” he added.

His victory, extended the club’s record on the number of wins (three), and the only player to have done it back-to-back.

Adebayo, also a former winner, ties Tim Ayomike and Timothy Maguire as players with one win a-piece.

The club championship is Lakowe Lake’s crowning event for the golf calendar year and this edition was supported by: Mixta Africa, Mainstream Foundation, Hydropolis, Geregu Powerplant PLC, NNPC/Chevron JV, Interswitch, Sparkle, Gremoore, TotalEnergies, OPAS and DEL.

Fatumata Coker, defending champion of the lady’s title, fought off opposition to post a respectable 163 gross score over 36 holes to extend her dominance of the class, same as veteran winner Kim Tai Chul. Kim, fended off threat from Francis Olo for fourteen strokes win of the veteran’s title.

Other winners at the event included, Jae Hae Lee, who went home with the lady’s net prize and Oyenike Aworanti who was runner-up to Lee in the net class. Remi Edu was the best net player for gentlemen, he beat David Maji to the second place with eleven strokes.

Golf Manager, Femi Olagbenro said this year’s championship has come down to one of the most keenly contested in the club’s history, “The Club Championship winner has never emerged through play-off and the fact that it did, gave a different coloration to this year’s version and the rising level of each player’s competitiveness.

‘Generally, as a club the experience of individual player at every event is our goal. We want to make sure it surpasses their last. It is about the value added for every round of golf played. And this year’s championship I believe scored high on that” he added.

