We’ll Soon Resolve Leadership Crisis in Kano APC, Says Akpanudoedehe

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, has assured the party that the committee would soon intervene and resolve the leadership crisis rocking the Kano State chapter of the party.

The state party has been embroiled in crisis following the battle for the control of its structures by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, which led to the factionalisation of the party in the state.

While a faction of the party is loyal to

Ganduje, the other faction is led by former Kano State Governor and Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, and his counterpart representing Kano North, Jubrin Barau, is also scheming for the control of the party structure.

The battle among the three party bigwigs led to the conduct of parallel congresses in the state.

A federal High Court in Abuja had last week voided the ward and state congresses conducted by Ganduje’s faction which produced Abdullahi Abbas as chairman.

Following the court pronouncement, Ahmadu Haruna Zago (Danzago), who emerged at the parallel congress conducted by the Shekarau faction, had effectively emerged as the chairman of the state APC chapter.

But speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Akpanudoedehe disclosed that the APC national secretariat was yet to get a copy of the judgment delivered by Justice Muazu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to him, “We are responsible leaders of the party, and we won’t like to comment on a judgment that we haven’t seen. All I can tell you now is that we are going to apply for a Certified True Copy of the judgement. We haven’t seen it. We need to study the judgement.”

Akpanudoedehe described as unfounded the allegation that the caretaker committee sent two different committees to Kano State to conduct the state congress.

He added: “We didn’t give letters to two committees. How could we have done that? We won’t put fire in our own house; we know the people we gave official letters to go to Kano and conduct official assignments. That’s the team we will accord recognition.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with the chairman of the committee that conducted the congress that produced the displaced Abass, Mr. Auwwal Ibrahim, insisted that the congress attended by Ganduje was the authentic congress.

He added: “It was very fair and very cordial because we were drafted from the national headquarters of the party with my name and the names of our members. We collected our mandate from the APC headquarters through the office of the Director of Organisation, Professor Al Mustapha Mednaer.”

He recalled that his seven man team individually received an official letter from Mednaer, assigning them the responsibility to proceed to Kano State to conduct the congress.

“We went for the congress with all the materials and we conducted the congress in Kano State without any hitches. We met with all the stakeholders, from the governor to the local organising committee. We did what we did and we came back with the result to the national secretariat,” he stated.

Asked if he was aware of any parallel congress while in the state, Abdullahi responded in the affirmative.

He stated: “I was aware of it on the day of the congress. While the congress was going on, the chairman of the local organising committee, a one-time deputy governor of the state called me and informed me that there was a parallel congress going in one village near the prison yard.

“I told them that as far I was concerned, I was sent from the national headquarters with the mandate to come and conduct the congress. So I told him that I was the genuine chairman of the congress and we have the consent and agreement of the national headquarters to come and conduct the exercise.”

