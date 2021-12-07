Power Outage: FG Resolves AEDC, NUEE Impasse

The Ministry of Power has resolved the disagreement that resulted in the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) shutting down all operations of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) indefinitely for most part of Tuesday Monday, December 6.

On the directives of the Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, the Minister of State for Power chaired the meeting of all stakeholders in Abuja,

which resolved all the areas of disagreement and set out the timeline for addressing all outstanding issues.

A statement at the end of the meeting said: “An expansive meeting between the leadership of NUEE and relevant government institutions in the power sector over the industrial action which affected the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) franchise area regarding the unresolved dispute with the management of AEDC over unpaid entitlements, it was resolved that; Government intervened with the firm arrangement to ensure the payment of the outstanding entitlements of AEDC staff within twenty one (21) days counting from the date of the signing of this MoU.”

The industrial action was immediately suspended and power restored to all the franchise areas of AEDC. The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jeddy Agba, and had in attendance representatives of the industrial unions and other stakeholders like the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Minister of Power, Aliyu, assured all stakeholders that the Muhammadu Buhari administration will continue to address all grey areas and ensure that the power sector reforms embarked upon by the administration fully transforms the sector.

