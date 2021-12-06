US Foundation, ABUAD Hospital, Others Plan Free Open-heart Surgery

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A Healthy Heart Foundation (HHF), the Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital and United States of America-based VOOM Foundation have gone into a partnership to carry out free heart surgeries for indigent patients in Ekiti and across Nigeria.

The free health intervention programme has been scheduled to take place in the ultra-modern 400-bed ABUAD multisystem hospital based in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The December edition of the free surgeries in ABUAD Multi-system Hospital is coming on the heels of the high success rate recorded during the September Mission when Clinicians from HHF, VOOM Foundation and ABUAD performed free open-heart surgeries on 14 indigent patients between age 18 and 73 years across the country.

A statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti(ABUAD), Mr. Tunde Olofintila yesterday, ABUAD Multi-system Hospital was chosen as the location for the December edition because of its sophisticated equipment.

The equipment, according to Olofintila include: world-class Cardiac Unit, six Modular Theatres, Toshiba Infinix-cf-i/mono-plane Cathlab machine, Intra Aortic balloon Pump, Maquet Vario twin-HL20 Heart-Lung Machine, Maquet servo air ventilator, Servo-I adult ventilator with compressor, Non-invasive ventilation software, Humidifier, a modern Dialysis Centre consisting of 16 state-of-the-art Dialysis Machines and a modern Blood Bank and Transfusion Service Centre among others.

Olofintila revealed that the Chief Medical Director of First Cardiologist, Lagos, Dr. Yemi Johnson, had earlier commended the quantum of sophisticated medical equipment in the ABUAD Hospital.

He said: “This is my first visit to Ekiti and the ABUAD Hospital was my first stop. This is really impressive. I can say without any equivocation that this hospital has more high-tech medical equipment than all the hospitals in Lagos put together. This is most certainly the best equipped hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“The medical mission was initiated to cater for the heath need of indigent Nigerian patients in need of cardiovascular healthcare which is quite expensive and not within the means of most Nigerians. With this initiative, there is increased accessibility to these life-saving therapies and increase awareness in the community on prevention and treatment of heart diseases.”

Olofintila said VOOM Foundation is a US-based team of Surgeons and Clinicians which provides Clinical expertise, free surgeries and major surgical consumables such as Oxygenators and Valves among others for these surgeries.

He added that the HHF was set up to provide care (surgery) to indigent patients and training to willing Clinicians.

“ABUAD Multi-system Hospital was established to provide affordable world-class medicare, quality Medical Education and put an end to outward medical tourism through which Nigerians fluff away millions of Dollars on medical bills outside the country”.

On the competence of ABUAD hospital, Olofintila quoted the immediate past Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole to have said: “This Hospital will offer us what we hitherto believe cannot happen in this country. It will also improve the poor Health Indicators in Nigeria.

“With what I have seen here today, this Hospital matches the best in the world and it will certainly put an end to medical tourism outside Nigeria.”

