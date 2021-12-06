Kwara North Group Urges Govt to Declare State of Emergency on Infrastructure, Education

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Kwara North Torchbearers, at the weekend decried the alleged marginalisation of the area by successive administrations in the state.

The group, therefore, called on the state government to declare a state of emergency on infrastructure, education and unemployment in the affected five local government areas of the zone.

The Kwara North Torchbearers stated this in a communique issued at the weekend after a town hall meeting was held in Tsaragi, Edu LGA of the state.

The communique was jointly signed by representatives from the five local government areas namely: Hon. Alhaji Ishiaku Adam, former member, state House Assembly (chairman of the forum); Hon. Alhaji Issa Adara, former TIC chairman, Moro LGA, and Alhaji Abdullahi S. Musa, personal assistant (Political) to former state Governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed.

Others are Alhaji Ahmadu Dabarako, former party chairman, Patigi LGA, and Alhaji Musa Boriya , community leader and party stalwart, Baruteen LGA.

The resolutions, after the town hall meeting, were among others include: “That the Kwara North senatorial district has been marginalised in all ramifications and this is the best time to seek redress.

“That the Kwara North senatorial district must all stand up for justice and equitable distribution of opportunities among the five local government areas of the zone.

“That the Kwara North senatorial district deserves the establishment of a special and purposeful development-driven agency.

“That the government should declare a state of emergency on infrastructure, education and unemployment in Kwara North.

“That the priority of Kwara North is to bridge its developmental deficit and thus will support anybody that can guarantee the development of Kwara North

“That politicians of Kwara North extraction should rededicate themselves to championing the collective priority of Kwara northerners, which is development, as against placing premium on their selfish and personal aspirations which is about sharing spoils of office.

“We enjoin our revered traditional rulers to summon a cross-sessional stakeholders meeting to draw up an all-encompassing developmental marshal plan for the region.”

Other resolutions include: “Party leadership should be allowed to produce credible and competent candidate that will be acceptable to all irrespective of the region.

“Dr. Bukola Saraki is the leader of the party and he knows most of the people showing interest in the position as he has worked with them in the past, and as such, anyone picked by party will be supported.

“The group also support the aspiration of Saraki to become the president of Nigeria.”

